Peter Lindberg for JCPenney

Mother’s Day is even sweeter for Cindy Crawford this year: the supermodel is starring alongside her daughter, Kaia, and mother Jennifer in a new “Things My Mom Gave Me” campaign for JCPenney. The three generations of lovely ladies cozy up in jeans and white tops for the pictorial, celebrating the upcoming holiday (don’t forget, it’s May 13!).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video to accompany the ad, Crawford (who designs home goods for the store) reveals the best gift her mother has ever given her: unconditional love. “As a kid if you have that, you just don’t need anything else,” she says.

Kaia, 10, has kind words for her mother, too. “She’s the best mom in the world,” she says. “I can actually hang out with her and have fun.” And Crawford feels the same way; of motherhood, she says, “You get to experience yourself in a whole different way.”

That statement rang true earlier this year when Kaia dabbled in modeling as a face of Young Versace. Donatella Versace, the creative director of the brand, told PEOPLE at the time that Kaia “shares a gift” with her superstar mom because the camera “really, really loves her.” (She’s since taken a break from the business.)

Tied into the ad campaign is a special sweepstakes on JCPenney’s Facebook page; share the best gift you’ve ever received from your mom for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping trip for the two of you — guided by Crawford! Visit Facebook.com/jcp for more.