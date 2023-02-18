Cindy Crawford Plays with Her 'Baby Hairs' in Silly Sauna Video

"She has my old hair, and I want it back!" Cindy Crawford previously joked of daughter Kaia Gerber as the supermodel opened up about noticing how her hair has aged compared to her daughter

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on February 18, 2023 07:30 PM
cindy crawford
Cindy Crawford. Photo: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Cindy Crawford is having a good hair day.

The supermodel, 56, who knows how to pamper herself, shared a short Instagram Reel on Friday from her sauna as she played with her "baby hairs" and served some world-famous face for her 7.3 million followers.

"Baby hairs in the sauna," wrote Crawford in the caption with a baby emoji.

She spread her hair down her forehead in the clip before making a pensive face at the camera with her finger resting on her lips.

Crawford was met with much praise in the comments section. "More like adolescent hairs lol Can you share some with me," wrote Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams. Meanwhile, Shrinking star Christa Miller cautioned her: "No bangs!"

The former MTV's House of Style host didn't appear too worried about getting her hair wet in the sauna, after she previously revealed her hilarious hack for keeping her hair dry while wearing a Ziploc bag on her head last month.

"When it's raining in Malibu but you still want to take a jacuzzi without getting your hair wet! Thanks @ziploc," Crawford wrote with a selfie on her Instagram Story.

She shares son Presley, 23, and daughter Kaia, 21, with husband Rande Gerber. Kaia, a budding model and actress like her mom, has been known to provide backyard haircuts for her family and ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

Crawford opened up earlier this month about noticing how her hair has aged in comparison to her model/actress daughter. "I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!" Crawford told InStyle.

"Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age too," she added. "I think we all expect to get gray hair, but I wasn't aware that the texture was going to change, it was going to become more brittle, it was going to shed more, and basically just be lackluster."

Crawford previously raved to PEOPLE about her daughter's style as she spoke about her Meaningful Beauty brand in June 2021. "What I love about Kaia and that whole generation is they are much more willing to experiment," she said.

