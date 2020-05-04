Cindy Crawford Hits a Style Slam Dunk in Chicago Bulls Jersey and Air Jordans in Sporty Pic

She shoots — and she scores!

Cindy Crawford showed off her basketball skills in an Instagram post over the weekend to pay tribute to sports legend Michael Jordan. In the photo shot by her "action photographer" husband Rande Gerber, the supermodel goes for a slam dunk on the basket - and also scores with her style. She wrote, "This is what happens when you take a girl from Illinois and put her in Jordans and a jersey that @DennisRodman gave her back in the 90s!"

In the caption, Crawford called out her pose mimicking the symbol for Jordan's own sneaker line, saying, "please notice my shadow... tribute to the GOAT!"

Crawford's post comes in light of the ongoing docu-series The Last Dance. The show premiered on ESPN on April 19, with two new episodes released every week. The series follows the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls championship-winning team which famously included the iconic trifecta of Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

In recent months, Crawford has kept her followers in the loop of her at-home activities as she social distances with her husband at their California residence during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the style icon did a Facetime photo shoot with photographer Kat Irlin as a part of a series which also included model Helena Christensen.

The mother of two also recently shared a throwback snap from her first vacation with her husband Rande in 1994. She captioned the photo, "Our first trip, 1994 ☀️ @stephaniejcoffey put me up me to the #firstdatechallenge… I think this counts!”

Last month, Gerber celebrated his 58th birthday while social distancing at home. Crawford gave him a shoutout on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to this legend! @randegerber we love you today and every day!"

The couple's youngest child, Kaia, also paid tribute to her dad and "forever amateur bandmate" with a video of the father-daughter duo singing and playing The Eagles' "Take It Easy" on guitar.