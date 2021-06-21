Cindy Crawford on How Daughter Kaia's Hair Inspired Her New Beauty Line - and Why Retirement 'Doesn't Scare Me Anymore'

Cindy Crawford's beauty line is branching into haircare.

Today, the Meaningful Beauty cofounder introduces five products to improve hair health. The launch strikes a personal chord with Crawford, who shares that her hair has changed with age.

"A lot of women don't really start taking care of their skin until they start noticing those signs of aging. I think that was the same for hair for me," Crawford, 55, says.

Nearly 20 years ago, the supermodel continues, she began to notice a "drastic change" in her hair.

"After I had my kids [Presley Gerber, 21 and Kaia Gerber, 19], I lost hair in - [as] my one hairdresser friend calls it - the 'parking lot'," she explains, pointing to her part. "You kind of think it's going to come back and you wait for it to come back - but it didn't."

Looking at teenage daughter Kaia's hair motivated Crawford to seek a solution: "It made me realize, wow! That was the impetus."

With her successful skin care line already addressing her skin's immediate needs, she set a new goal for the brand over three years ago: to create an "easy-to-use" hair care system that catered to various concerns, from brittleness and breakage to dehydration and dullness.

"I think for so many women, that's where we get confused, It's like, 'Ugh, I'm using this, but maybe if I'm using this too,' or 'I'm getting too much of one ingredient or I'm missing a crucial ingredient,'" she says.

The collection consists of a Strengthening Shampoo, Smooth & Shiny Conditioner, Styling and Protecting Spray and Root Touch Up. (Products can be purchased individually or as 30-or-90-day sets. The Core System 30-Day is shown.)

Crawford's favorite is the Restorative Scalp Treatment, which features the proprietary technology the brand uses in skin care. "I'd never used a scalp treatment before," she says. "It's an extra step, but it's worth it."

And just as Kaia inspired Crawford to prioritize her hair care routine, the model mom says her daughter has impacted her beauty routine in other ways.

"What I love about Kaia and that whole generation is they are much more willing to experiment. She's not afraid to be like, 'I'm going to cut my hair. I'm going to dye it pink. I'm going to put in super-long extensions'," Crawford explains. "And it reminds me that this whole beauty industry, it should not be another thing that makes women feel 'less than'."

Instead, Crawford thinks of beauty experimentation as a way to feel good about herself: "The whole point of it is to empower us. It's the tool that gives us confidence. Like if you want to try a smokey eye one night or a dark eye or a liquid liner - I mean, I'm terrible at that so I wouldn't try that myself - but [beauty is] supposed to be fun."

Crawford hopes through Meaningful Beauty that she's inspiring other women, too.

"If we're lucky we get to age. That is a privilege. But it's also very daunting for women [to think], 'Okay, what's going to happen?' " she says. "With skin care, my approach has been 'age-maintenance'. Gravity's still out there and things are going to happen, but let me take as good care of my skin as I can. And I just want women to know that it's okay, with the skin care and now with the hair care, to give yourself this little gift [of self-care] for five minutes in the morning or five minutes in the evening."

Crawford reveals that her hair care line's launch was delayed due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic ("everything from commercials to photo shoots to supply chain became much more complicated") but she found a silver lining in being forced to slow down.

"We were really blessed last summer because, even though our kids are both like at an age where they would normally be off doing your own thing, we had everyone back in the nest," she says.

With the kids back on their own and things reopening, Crawford is looking forward to reconnecting with husband Rande Gerber and vacationing as a couple: "I feel like this summer, we might actually feel a little bit like, 'Oh, we actually have adult children and they are doing their own thing - what are we going to do?'