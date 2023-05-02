Cindy Crawford Responds to Margot Robbie's Chanel Met Gala Dress That She Wore First: 'Love Seeing This'

The Barbie star’s gorgeous 2023 Met Gala look honored two legendary fashion icons: designer Karl Lagerfeld and supermodel Cindy Crawford

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on May 2, 2023 02:09 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage); Cindy Crawford lors du défilé haute couture de Chanel en janvier 1993 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Margot Robbie and Cindy Crawford. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage; ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Cindy Crawford officially approves of Margot Robbie's Met Gala look. The 32-year-old Barbie star wore a gorgeous black Chanel dress that was remade to look exactly like what went down the runway in 1993.

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 57, shared a throwback photo of herself rocking the original dress in the Chanel show on Instagram followed by a pic of Robbie in the recreation of the dress on Monday night's 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

"Ode to Karl," the supermodel posted alongside the two photos. "Love seeing this look come back to life 🖤 #MargotRobbie in @chanelofficial ✨"

The flowy one-shoulder Chanel black gown featured a see-through corset bodice and gold piping.

"I'm wearing Chanel, this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993. They remade it for me and it's obviously a Karl design. I feel really great in it, actually," she told La La Anthony for Vogue of the piece, which debuted as a part of the Spring/Summer collection 30 years ago.

"What's old is new what goes around comes around the circle of life and the circle of fashion long live the king," designer Phillip Bloc commented below the photos.

On the Met Gala red carpet, Robbie opened up about celebrating the night's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late German fashion designer who helmed Chanel for years.

"I had the great privilege of getting to know Karl to an extent," she said. "I was the last Chanel ambassador that he picked, actually. It is an honor. I'm thrilled that they're honoring him tonight because he was exceptional."

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” - Arrivals
Margot Robbie on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Robbie's attendance at the event comes just under a week after she joined Barbie writer-director Greta Gerwig, plus costars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, to talk about the upcoming movie at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Both Gosling, 42, and Robbie rocked coordinating pink looks at the event, with the Oscar-nominated actress in a quintessentially Barbie two-piece pink gingham Prada set, consisting of a crop top and high-waisted mini skirt.

RELATED VIDEO: The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

She paired the perfect-for-the-occasion set with matching pink heels and a gold anklet, with her blonde hair in a side part to show off simple earrings.

Gosling also rocked a pink ensemble, only his came with a bit of camp. The Notebook star sported a pink Carhartt coat layered over a white T-shirt with director Gerwig's name in Barbie font printed across his chest. He paired the pieces with neutral brown trousers and dress shoes.

