Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Turn Their Garage Into a Photo Shoot Set

"On set with my favorite model," Cindy Crawford captioned two behind-the-scenes snaps of her and her supermodel daughter

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are getting creative while working from home!

The mother-daughter modeling duo posed in their garage wearing matching all black ensembles for what seems to be a joint campaign for luxury Swiss watchmaker Omega. "When your garage is converted into a studio, WFH takes on a whole new meaning! On set with my favorite model @kaiagerber for @omega ❤️" Crawford, 54, captioned two behind-the-scenes snaps.

In the first photo, Gerber, 19, is sitting on a red and white block as her famous mom embraces her from behind. Both stars modeled leather bottoms (wide-leg pants for Crawford; Bermudas for Gerber), styled their brunette hair in natural waves and rocked white slippers for the shoot.

The pair are standing up in the second picture, both smiling as Gerber sweetly rests her hand on her mom's chest.

Crawford tagged Gerber as well as several glam squad members, including stylist Natasha Royt, who commented, "Best day with you beauties! Thank you for hosting us Cindy! You’re a legend 🖤💥🖤" under the post.

"Beautiful mother and daughter! 😍😍" a second Instagram user said. While someone else noticed the prop used to give Crawford and Gerber some wind-blown hair in the corner of both photos, writing, "The leaf blower lol."

Gerber seems to have reverted back to her natural dark brown hair color for the shoot, after going platinum blonde at the beginning of quarantine, then debuting a bubblegum pink hue shortly after — that she died herself at home!

"pink is punk. watch my igtv to see @guidopalau remotely creative direct my dreams of going pink 💕," Gerber captioned a selfie of her color, which featured dark strawberry blonde roots with lighter ombré pink ends, on Instagram.

The model also shared a Zoom video call she recorded with celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau, who walked her through the color session step-by-step as she went from blonde to pink in her home bathroom. Her inspiration for the look? Kurt Cobain.