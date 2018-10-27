Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Rock Out at Star-Studded Casamigos Halloween Party

The stars dressed up in their best costumes at the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Leading the pack was supermodel Cindy Crawford, 52, her husband Rande Gerber, 56, and their kids Kaia Gerber, 17, and Presley Gerber, 19 — all of whom dressed as iconic rockers.

Crawford dawned a blonde wig and yellow shirt dress, doing her best impression of Blondie singer Debbie Harry, while Rande transformed into Ziggy Stardust, channeling David Bowie in a red wig and the iconic lightning bolt face paint.

Not to be outdone, Kaia was almost unrecognizable as Joan Jett, black wig and all. Her brother took a more generic rocker personality on, covering his hair with a bandana and embellishing his ensemble with a rosary bead necklace and scarf belt.

They weren’t the only celebrities partying at the bash.

A slew of actual musicians were there too, including a newly single Sean “Diddy” Combs, Dave Grohl, French Montana and Harry Styles, who dressed as fellow British singer Elton John.

Harry Styles Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Actors Olivia Munn, Zoë Kravitz, Michelle Trachtenberg, Ed Norton (and wife Shauna Robertson), Kelsey Grammer and Will Forte also attended the party, as did Survivor host Jeff Probst, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest (with girlfriend Shayna Taylor), reality star Brandi Glanville, The Hills‘ Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter and models Charlotte McKinney and Karolina Kurkova.

Munn scratched her Crazy Rich Asians obsession as Peik Lin, while Seacrest dressed as fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin stunned as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol.

Paris Hilton dressed as a sexy Furby. Her sister Nicky, meanwhile, dressed as her — specifically wearing Paris’ iconic sequin gold mini dress and choker ensemble from her 21st birthday.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paris Hilton Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Many of the stars piled in a “game room” to watch the Dodgers and Red Sox face off in game three of the World Series, which was being played in extra innings. That included Molly Sims (in a Dia de los Muertos ensemble) and husband Scott Stuber, who was fittingly dressed as Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

As Sims joked to the room, you can’t fault a guy dressed as a Dodger great for wanting to watch a Dodger World Series game.

The tequila company’s annual “Brought to You by Those Who Drink It” Halloween party was held at Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman’s Beverly Hills home, where the soirée originated.

The crowd downed Casamigos ice shots and signature cocktails, including the Casamigos Margarita, Black Magic and Smoke Show — which were served from “bars lined with 100s of bottles of Casamigos tequila and accompanied by a massive 8-foot by 10-foot collage of House of Friends photos,” according to a press release.

There was food too, including Kobe cheeseburger sliders, mini hot dogs, French fries, truffle fries, pizza, chips and fresh guacamole, and Craig’s vegan ice cream. There was also a Familia food truck onsite serving tacos and burritos.

Music was provided by D.J. Michelle Pesce.