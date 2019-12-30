Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Seen at LAX After Reported Concern Over Pete Davidson Relationship

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber have touched down in Los Angeles after reports of tension were made over the model’s relationship with comedian Pete Davidson last week.

Crawford, 53, and Gerber, 18, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday morning after spending the past few days in New York City. The duo kept things casual in jeans, sneakers and oversize sunglasses as they were photographed exiting the airport.

The models were spotted together shortly after Gerber’s 26-year-old boyfriend Davidson made some fans concerned during a Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 21 when he seemingly implied that he was planning on visiting a rehab center during winter break.

Image zoom BACKGRID

“I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” Davidson said. “And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”

Davidson last went to rehab in 2016 for his struggles with mental health.

The comedian also jokingly addressed his romance with Gerber for the first time during the same SNL sketch. “It’s not fair Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” Davidson joked, referring to Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost’s fiancée Scarlett Johansson. “What’d I do?”

On Thursday, Kaia’s father Rande Gerber and Crawford were seen having a “tense” conversation while anxiously waiting outside her N.Y.C. apartment building in a video obtained by Page Six. Davidson left the building before both parents re-entered.

Image zoom Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Gerber and Davidson were first romantically linked in October after enjoying a meal together at the popular brunch spot Sadelle’s in N.Y.C. In a photo captured by a fan, the pair sat in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on beverages and appeared to enjoy each other’s company.

Since then, they have been spotted on multiple dates around the city, and the model even bought him a cake for his birthday in November.

Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande and has dated actresses Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley.