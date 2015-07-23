Cindy Crawford Has the Most Stylish (and Gorgeous) Family; Here's Photo Proof!

Cindy Crawford is currently vacationing with her husband, Rande Gerber, and their two beautiful children, Presley and Kaia. Naturally, they are documenting their trip with a ton of Instagram photos — which are giving us family FOMO. The photos also prove that each family member is basically a model (see the the group shot below!).

We rounded up the best social media snaps from their vacation — consider this the Gerber family highlight reel.

Kaia’s still stealing her mom’s clothes: The 13-year-old fledgling model (she just signed with IMG) posed in her mom’s Reformation ‘Cindy Crawford’ sweatshirt, which the supermodel wore on the summer 2013 cover of Muse magazine.

And Cindy’s stealing her husband’s flannels: All for the amazing photo op, of course.

Wait, we want to steal Rande’s flannels too: ‘You know, just casually reading about my supermodel wife in front of my massive fireplace.’

Their vacation couple style is totally laid-back and effortless: We can’t wait to hashtag “docktails” this weekend.

Presley’s hoodie game is strong: We really just included this photo for the baby wolf.

