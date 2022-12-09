Cindy Crawford Has a Glamorous Family Night Out to Support Daughter Kaia Gerber at Celine Show

Husband Rande Gerber and son Presley Gerber also joined Cindy for a "family affair" celebrating Kaia

By
Published on December 9, 2022 04:21 PM
Cindy Crawford-Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cindy Crawford gathered up the family including husband Rande Gerber and son Presley Gerber to watch model daughter Kaia Gerber walk in the Celine fall/winter 2023 Fashion Show held Thursday at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

The chic clique walked the red carpet posing in black-hued looks that complemented the attire Kaia wore on the runway.

The supermodel, 56, rocked a short, sparkly silver see-through dress with black leather platform boots and a black clutch while Rande, 60, dressed in an all-black ensemble, with sneakers. Presley, 23, topped his all-black look with a matching leather coat, and accessorized with a necklace, his tattoos visible on his hands and neck.

Cindy Crawford-Kaia Gerber
Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber. Kevin Mazur/Getty

During the show, Kaia, 21, donned a midriff-baring white tank with black suit jacket and black leather pants, topped with three necklaces and black leather purse, in addition to a gold minidress.

Other celebs in the house included Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts, Paris Jackson, Paris Hilton, Brie Larson and Ava Phillippe. Elvis star Austin Butler, joined Priscilla Presley, also both wearing black, at the show to support girlfriend Gerber. According to The Daily Mail, it's the first time Butler and Gerber have been photographed together in four months.

Cindy Crawford-Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Family affair last night at @celine in LA. So fun to see @kaiagerber on the runway — congrats @hedislimane on the new collection 🤍," Crawford shared on Instagram.

The Gerber kids often make appearances with their famous folks.

In October, the family celebrated Halloween together at a star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California.

Cindy Crawford-Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cindy donned a western-inspired costume complete with brown leather boots, a leather corset top and a lacy white dress. She finished the look with an undone hairstyle and dramatic choker necklace.

Rande, whose liquor company hosted the party, joined his wife in a couple's costume, donning a cowboy look that matched her own frontierswoman getup. His attire was accented by a hat and a gun holster.

Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Michael Kovac/Getty

Kaia, meanwhile, was dressed in a Matrix-inspired black latex suit, with a slicked-back hairstyle. The American Horror Story actress completed the look with a pair of shades.

Presley, for his part, went as Fred Flintstone, while his girlfriend, Lexi Wood, dressed up as Wilma. The pair posted several snaps of their costume on Instagram, showing off his simple patterned orange matching set in contrast to her daring, midriff-baring white one.

