Cindy Crawford Goes Makeup-Free in Glowy New Selfie

Cindy Crawford started off her week with some well-needed rest, for her skin and spirit.

The 52-year-old supermodel shared a glowing no-makeup selfie to Instagram on Monday night, smiling for the camera as she laid in bed in a cozy black long-sleeve T-shirt.

“Recovery time,” she captioned the shot.

If Crawford needs some recovery time, it’s because she’s had a busy few days of celebrating at Casamigos’ two Halloween parties.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford Admits She Regrets Certain Nude Photoshoots

On Friday, she joined husband Rande Gerber, 56 — and their kids Kaia Gerber, 17, and Presley Gerber, 19 — at the company’s first event in Los Angeles.

Crawford dawned a blonde wig and yellow shirt dress at the Beverly Hills bash, doing her best impression of Blondie singer Debbie Harry, while Rande transformed into Ziggy Stardust, channeling David Bowie in a red wig and the iconic lightning bolt face paint.

Not to be outdone, Kaia was almost unrecognizable as Joan Jett, black wig and all. Her brother took a more generic rocker personality on, covering his hair with a bandana and embellishing his ensemble with a rosary bead necklace and scarf belt.

Then on Saturday, Crawford dressed as a vintage flight attendant, serving Casamigos shots to Gerber and George Clooney as they got behind the controls of a flight to Las Vegas for the Casamigos’ Halloween bash in Sin City.

The tequila company’s co-founders, who sold the brand for $1 billion in 2017, wore sleek shades, professional suits and black and gold caps as they suavely turned in their seats to grin at the camera.

She paired a pillbox hat, knee-high white boots and a navy and red dress with dramatic winged eyeliner, red lipstick and bouffant hair.

Back in May, Crawford opened up to PEOPLE about how she finds balance with her diet. Her motto? “Be 80 percent good, 80 percent of the time,” she said.

“It’s fun to have ice cream with your family after dinner,” Crawford, who has invested in Coolhaus ice cream, explained. “I never wanted to be the mom who was like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t have [that].’ I guess that’s not the kind of example that I wanted to set.”

Crawford, who sticks to a routine of “some kind of salad every day” and a daily dose of green tea, doesn’t mind indulging with other foods that aren’t ice cream. Although she’s “cut out the bad carbs from white foods” like pasta, bread, and rice, she often indulges with cocktails and chocolate.

The supermodel added that not being too strict with her diet was important for her children as they embarked on their own modeling careers. “Especially for Kaia,” Crawford said. “I didn’t want her to think, ‘Oh, in order to be [a model], you can’t enjoy those things in life.’ Of course you can. You just have to enjoy them in moderation.”