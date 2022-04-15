Cindy Crawford Goes All Out for Spa Day: 'Do Not Disturb'

Cindy Crawford is enjoying her Me Time with no interruptions.

The supermodel, 56, shared a snap of her leaning on a windowsill with a cozy robe draped around her to Instagram on Thursday. Embracing her zen, she closed her eyes and soaked in the sun rays that peeked through the window, her face mask on full display.

"Do not disturb ✨," she captioned the photo.

In February, the fashion icon celebrated her birthday by writing a sentimental message to her younger self.

Sharing a throwback black-and-white photograph of herself sitting beside a birthday cake as a child, Crawford said she was "looking back at little Cindy and thinking about what I would tell her."

"I would tell her to be kinder to herself, to treat herself the way she treats her friends. I would tell her everyone feels nervous in new situations and sometimes you just have to fake it 'til you make it," Crawford wrote. "I would tell her not to be afraid to make a fool of herself — dance, sing, etc more — even if she isn't good at it."

"Laugh as much as possible. Be vulnerable. Risk showing her true self to people she loves — the payoff is worth it," she continued. "Practice gratitude. Keep growing and learning and becoming…life is a blessing! 💜."

Crawford opened up about the "privilege" of aging last June and said, "If we're lucky we get to age. That is a privilege. But it's also very daunting for women [to think], 'Okay, what's going to happen?' "

The Meaningful Beauty cofounder continued, "With skin care, my approach has been 'age-maintenance'. Gravity's still out there and things are going to happen, but let me take as good care of my skin as I can. And I just want women to know that it's okay, with the skin care and now with the hair care, to give yourself this little gift [of self-care] for five minutes in the morning or five minutes in the evening."

She added that the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic helped her learn how to relax.