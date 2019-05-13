Cindy Crawford Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

Cindy Crawford’s Beauty Secrets
The supermodel and founder of Meaningful Beauty, 53 believes in inner and outer radiance. “I think if you take care of your body and your mind, are present in your relationships and have girlfriends you can laugh with and share with, that’s most important.”
Lano All Over Everywhere Multi-Cream
“It’s the only thing that works on my cuticles. But you can also use it on your heels, on your lips or anywhere you have a dry patch. I just love it.”
Amazing Cosmetics Amazing Concealer Hydrate
“I love this for every day. If you using something too dry [in that area], it tends to settle into any fine lines. This doesn’t do that, and provides just enough coverage.”
Kevin.Murphy Un.Tangled
“I travel with this product, it’s really double duty for me. I spray it on my hair when it’s wet, then my brush just slides through my hair. And when I’ve had a blow out, if I wake up the next day and it’s a little frizzy, I spray a little bit in my hand and use it to smooth.”
Meaningful Beauty Revive & Brighten Eye Masque
“I’ve been using eye masks for five years. It’s an instant pick-me-up that hydrates and smooths the skin.”
CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder in 10
“In the late ’80s and early ’90s the look was matte as matte can be. Now it is more about the glow. This is a really good color for me, and it has SPF 15.”
Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum
“I think most of us just want to maintain the way we look for as long as we can which is a realistic goal. Meaningful Beauty was really designed around this idea of age maintenance,” says Crawford, who applies this serum under her moisturizer. “It just plumps the skin right back up.”
Slip Pillowcase
“When you’re 20, pillow lines go away pretty quickly, but the older you get, the longer they stay. This silk one helps me not wake up with those lines, and it keeps my hair from getting frizzy.”
