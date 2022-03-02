Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Rock a Matching Moment During Paris Fashion Week

The model mother-daughter duo also walked the runway in an Off-White show honoring the life of Virgil Abloh

Paris Fashion Week has fashion fans seeing double!

Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber recently shared a matching moment in camel wrap coats while off duty in the city.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Postcards from Paris 💌," Crawford, 56, captioned an Instagram carousel Tuesday, which opened with a shot of her and her lookalike daughter twinning in the outerwear. The supermodels each accessorized with dark sunglasses and a black purse.

Cindy Crawford/Instagram Credit: Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Another photo showed Crawford and Gerber, 20, strolling side by side, followed by a pic of the '90s icon posing in black activewear and a white puffer vest before the Eiffel Tower.

Crawford also shared shots from behind the scenes of the Off-White catwalk. The show celebrated the legacy of its late founder, Virgil Abloh. The fashion designer died of cancer in November 2021 at age 41.

Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Have a Twinning Moment During Paris Fashion Week Credit: Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Crawford reunited backstage with her fellow '90s supers Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen, and also took photos with Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams.

Reposting a photo to her Instagram Story of herself, her mom and Williams backstage, Gerber joked "These iconic women, and then there's me with no shoes on."

Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Have a Twinning Moment During Paris Fashion Week Credit: Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Gerber hit the catwalk in a mustard yellow tee and a gray mini skirt with an oversized peplum, while Crawford walked in a cropped black blazer, red and navy tee, and tulle, tiered, beige skirt.

While celebrating her 56th birthday last month, Crawford reflected on her life and the advice she'd give her younger self.

"I would tell her to be kinder to herself, to treat herself the way she treats her friends. I would tell her everyone feels nervous in new situations and sometimes you just have to fake it 'til you make it," she wrote on Instagram. "I would tell her not to be afraid to make a fool of herself — dance, sing, etc more — even if she isn't good at it."