Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen Have Supermodel Holiday Reunion

Christmas is a time for family, friends... and fashion icons.

Helena Christensen celebrated the holiday season with Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington in a supermodel reunion, sharing photos of the gathering on Instagram. "No better way to kickstart that festive mood," she wrote in the caption.

"Love these girls so much," Christensen, 53, added on her Instagram Story with another photo from the festive gathering, in which they appeared to be in party mode.

"Such a fun night!" Crawford, 56, wrote in the comments section. "Love you ladies, long time," Turlington, 53, added.

They were also met with love from other modeling greats. "Wait for me, girls!!!" wrote Carla Bruni. Linda Evangelista and Lily Aldridge dropped some heart emojis in the comments.

Christensen has recently been busy, starring in a campaign for British retailer Karen Millen's 1990s-inspired ICONS collection, as well as joining Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Amber Valletta on the runway for Off-White's Paris Fashion Week show in February, following the death of designer Virgil Abloh at age 41 last November.

The Danish model has also been a supporter of her son Mingus Lucien, 23, whom she shares with ex Norman Reedus, as he's followed in his mother's modeling footsteps. In October, they appeared together in a suit campaign for Berlin-based fashion brand Marcell Von Berlin.

Crawford stepped out last week with husband Rande Gerber and son Presley Gerber, 23, to support daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, as she walked in the Celine fall/winter 2023 runway show.

Turlington shared a rare glimpse of her family in August, posing for a photo in Greece with husband Ed Burns, daughter Grace, 19, and 16-year-old son Finn.