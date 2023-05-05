Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen and Their Look-Alike Kids Pose for Hangout Photos

Tremendous three? More like super six!

Recently, '90s runway icons Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen met up for a supermodel get-together and they brought their children along for the ride.

In new photos shared to Instagram by Christensen, 54, the three supermodels pose with their arms around each other.

She wears an olive green dress patterned with tree motifs while Turlington, 54, is seen in an all-black look and a brown coat. Crawford, 57, also sports a casual outfit made up of blue jeans, a low-cut blouse and gold necklace.

The third snapshot shows each of their look-alike kids — Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, Christensen's son Mingus Lucien Reedus, 23, and Turlington's daughter Grace Burns, 19 — sitting on a couch and smiling at the camera.

The rest of the carousel gives a peek inside the group's hangout, one showing Kaia and Grace modeling in front of a painting and another capturing the mother-daughter pairs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Lifelong friendships 💫 So beyond grateful for these women, love them and our kids so much," Christensen captioned the post.

Turlington replied by giving thanks to her friend for capturing their special moments — "That was such a lovely end to a long day!" she wrote — while Gerber and Burns added loving comments.

All three of the star's children have followed in their moms' footsteps in the modeling world.

Gerber, who inherited her mom's piercing pose, has fronted campaigns for Alaïa and Loewe, and walked fashion shows for notable houses like Miu Miu and Chanel.

In a cover story for Elle released in January, she opened up about the nepo baby chatter, which she's inevitably a part of as the child of Crawford and Casamigos businessman Rande Gerber.

Helena Christensen/Instagram

"I won't deny the privilege that I have," Gerber told the magazine of her upbringing. "Even if it's just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."

She joked, though, that her mom has told her that if she could "call and book a Chanel campaign," it would be for herself and not her child.

Reedus and Burns have also made names for themselves in the fashion world. Reedus recently walked the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear show in Milan and starred in a Marcell Von Berlin campaign alongside his mom, while Burns has fronted multiple magazine covers as seen on her Instagram.