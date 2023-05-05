Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen and Their Look-Alike Kids Pose for Hangout Photos

Photos uploaded by Helena Christensen show the trio’s reunion with their children

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 03:38 PM
Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington and their kids
Photo: Helena Christensen/Instagram (2)

Tremendous three? More like super six!

Recently, '90s runway icons Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen met up for a supermodel get-together and they brought their children along for the ride.

In new photos shared to Instagram by Christensen, 54, the three supermodels pose with their arms around each other.

She wears an olive green dress patterned with tree motifs while Turlington, 54, is seen in an all-black look and a brown coat. Crawford, 57, also sports a casual outfit made up of blue jeans, a low-cut blouse and gold necklace.

The third snapshot shows each of their look-alike kids — Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, 21, Christensen's son Mingus Lucien Reedus, 23, and Turlington's daughter Grace Burns, 19 — sitting on a couch and smiling at the camera.

The rest of the carousel gives a peek inside the group's hangout, one showing Kaia and Grace modeling in front of a painting and another capturing the mother-daughter pairs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Lifelong friendships 💫 So beyond grateful for these women, love them and our kids so much," Christensen captioned the post.

Turlington replied by giving thanks to her friend for capturing their special moments — "That was such a lovely end to a long day!" she wrote — while Gerber and Burns added loving comments.

All three of the star's children have followed in their moms' footsteps in the modeling world.

Gerber, who inherited her mom's piercing pose, has fronted campaigns for Alaïa and Loewe, and walked fashion shows for notable houses like Miu Miu and Chanel.

In a cover story for Elle released in January, she opened up about the nepo baby chatter, which she's inevitably a part of as the child of Crawford and Casamigos businessman Rande Gerber.

Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington kids
Helena Christensen/Instagram

"I won't deny the privilege that I have," Gerber told the magazine of her upbringing. "Even if it's just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."

She joked, though, that her mom has told her that if she could "call and book a Chanel campaign," it would be for herself and not her child.

Reedus and Burns have also made names for themselves in the fashion world. Reedus recently walked the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear show in Milan and starred in a Marcell Von Berlin campaign alongside his mom, while Burns has fronted multiple magazine covers as seen on her Instagram.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRgL0vuSdt/. Helena Christensen /Instagram
Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen Have Supermodel Holiday Reunion
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage); Cindy Crawford lors du défilé haute couture de Chanel en janvier 1993 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Wears Remake of Cindy Crawford's 1993 Chanel Gown to Met Gala: 'I Feel Really Great in It'
US actor Austin Butler and US actress/model Kaia Gerber arrive for the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 202
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Show Sweet PDA in Coordinating Looks at Time100 Gala
cindy crawford
Cindy Crawford Says Daughter Kaia Gerber Told Her She Should 'Redo' Her Iconic '90s Workout Video
Cindy Crawford on Instilling Good Values in Her Kids:  ‘They’re Very Comfortable in Most Life Situations’
Cindy Crawford on Instilling Good Values in Her Kids: 'Try to Be In the Moment' [Exclusive]
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford during the Haute Living Celebrates Cindy Crawford With OMEGA at Nobu Malibu on November 03, 2022 in Malibu, California.
Cindy Crawford Says She and Husband Rande Gerber Have 'More Traditional' Roles at Home [Exclusive]
Linda Evangelista Rollout
'90s Models: Where Are They Now?
Helena Christensen Celebrates Her 54th Birthday in a Chic Black Swimsuit: 'Another Dip Around the Sun'
Helena Christensen Celebrates 54th Birthday in a Chic Black Swimsuit: 'Another Dip Around the Sun'
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber Wishes 'Hero' Mom Cindy Crawford a Happy Birthday with Sweet Throwback Video Tribute
NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the Second Annual Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest - Winner Annoucement on August 2, 1990 at the Metropolitan Museum of the Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Kaia Gerber attends "Her Time" Omega Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Cindy Crawford Seriously Envies Daughter Kaia's Hair: 'She Has My Old Hair, and I Want It Back!'
cindy crawford
Cindy Crawford Plays with Her 'Baby Hairs' in Silly Sauna Video
cindy crawford
Cindy Crawford Has a Hilariously Perfect Solution for Keeping Her Hair Dry in the California Rain
kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber Says She 'Won't Deny' Her Privilege When Asked About Nepo Baby Buzz
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler head down to Cabo
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Take Romantic Trip to Mexico After His Awards Season Run
helena christensen, mingus reedus
Helena Christensen and Son Mingus, 23, Twin in Suits for 'Very Special' Marcell Von Berlin Campaign 
HELENA CHRISTENSEN
Helena Christensen Debuts Major Hair Transformation: 'It Felt Good'