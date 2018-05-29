Cindy Crawford Celebrates 20 Years of Marriage to Rande Gerber with Throwback Wedding Photo

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are celebrating two decades of matrimonial bliss.

The supermodel, 52, shared a black and white photo of herself and Gerber, 56, on their wedding day as she celebrated 20 years of marriage to the businessman and former model.

“20 years ago today walking down the “aisle.” @RandeGerber, I couldn’t have chosen a better man to do this thing called life with. I love you! 📷 @ArthurElgort,” Crawford wrote in the caption.

Gerber shared his own throwback, a photo of his wife sitting in his lap as both enjoyed the beach waves.

“20 years ago today, 2 amazing kids and this beautiful girl with her arms always holding on tight. Thank you for our life,” he wrote in the caption.

The two married in 1998 and share two children: 18-year-old son Presley and 16-year-old Kaia — both of whom have followed in their mother’s modeling footsteps.

In October, Crawford told PEOPLE that during their marriage they have not always agreed on everything, especially when they first moved in together.

The mom of two recalled attempting to decorate their new home and continually butting heads with Gerber.

“Yeah, that was hard,” Crawford said. “I definitely came from a more traditional aesthetic and he came from more of this, like, contemporary thing.”

“Then when we really had to merge, it was definitely…we didn’t agree on everything,” she said. “And we still don’t!”

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Instead of throwing one person’s preferences out the door, though, Crawford and Gerber made it work with a little mixing and a lot of compromise.

“I’ve learned when to give in, and I think he’s learned to give in,” she says. “We push each other, so I think we would both agree that our combined projects are more layered and interesting because they have to make room for both of our aesthetics.”