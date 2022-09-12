Cindy Crawford Attended Burning Man with Daughter Kaia Gerber: 'So Far Out of Our Comfort Zone'

Cindy Crawford had a reawakening experience on the playa.

The supermodel, 56, took a last minute jaunt to Nevada's Black Rock Desert last week for Burning Man with daughter Kaia Gerber, sharing photos from the trip and opening up about the experience Monday on Instagram.

"I still can't believe I went to Burning Man this time last week! she wrote in the caption. "@kaiagerber and I got a last minute invite from friends and we looked at each other and said 'why, not?!'

"We [were] so fortunate to go with experienced 'burners' who took us under their wings and showed us the ropes. It was everything I hoped it would be and so much more. The surreal ruggedness and inspiring beauty of the playa enabled me to reconnect to my maiden self— adventurous, fun, curious and carefree.

"Sometimes the roles we play in 'real' life disconnect us from our most joyous selves and only when we are so far out of our comfort zone, we have no other choice but to look within," Crawford added.

She might have even convienced a few friends to become "Burners." "You did?!" wrote Michelle Pfeiffer in the comments section. "So beautifully said," Karlie Kloss commented. Fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell dropped some heart and fire emojis under the post.

Crawford previously raved to PEOPLE about her daughter's style as she spoke about her Meaningful Beauty brand last June. "What I love about Kaia and that whole generation is they are much more willing to experiment," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaia Gerber Channels Mom Cindy Crawford While Celebrating Her 18th Birthday in N.Y.C.

The fashion icon also opened up about spending quarantine with Kaia, 21, as well as husband Rande Gerber, 60, and their son Presley Gerber, 23.

"We were really blessed last summer because, even though our kids are both like at an age where they would normally be off doing your own thing, we had everyone back in the nest," Crawford said.