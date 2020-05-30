Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary — and Daughter Kaia Makes a Cake

"I love you and the life we have together," Cindy Crawford wrote

Happy anniversary!

Model Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, celebrated 22 years of marriage together Friday, and Crawford marked the occasion with a throwback photo from their 1998 wedding.

“Happy anniversary @randegerber! 22 years ago we went to the Bahamas with a group of family and friends to celebrate saying ‘I do!’” she wrote alongside the sweet photo of her and Gerber feeding each other wedding cake.

“I love you and the life we have together,” Crawford, 54, added. “Thanks for doing this thing called life with me—couldn’t imagine doing it with anyone else. Here’s to many more! 😘”

Gerber, 58, posted his own tribute to his wife, along with an old photo of the two of them.

"22 years ago I convinced @cindycrawford to fly away with me and I haven’t let go since," he wrote. "Happy Anniversary 🙏❤️."

Crawford also shared that Gerber, 58, sent her a massive bouquet of light pink roses. The mom of two posted a picture of the flowers, sitting on a table next to a framed photo of the couple, to her Instagram Story.

Their 18-year-old daughter, model Kaia Gerber, helped her parents celebrate their anniversary with a cake.

“Anniversary cake by @kaiagerber,” Crawford wrote in another Instagram Story with a picture of the coconut-coated treat. “With our original wedding toppers!”

Crawford and Gerber, who also share a 20-year-old son Presley Gerber, have been self-isolating together in L.A. during the coronavirus pandemic. Crawford has been documenting her activities at home via Instagram.

Last month, the supermodel shared another throwback from her relationship with Gerber — an old vacation photo from before they were married. The young lovebirds posed embracing one another on the beach, with Crawford wearing a printed two-piece and Gerber in a white T-shirt.