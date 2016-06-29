Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Just in case Cindy Crawford and her model mini-me Kaia Gerber didn’t already have you totally convinced they’re the cutest mom/daughter duo in town, co-starring in ad campaigns and on international Vogue covers, the latest snap of the two having a casual mother-daughter twinning moment is pretty much guaranteed to warm your cold, cold heart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, Cindy posted a shot of her with her 14-year-old aspiring supermodel kiddo hanging out in Crawford’s sleek, well-decorated home, looking like the definition of cool in all black jumpsuits and dark shades. Crawford captioned the shot, “? in @CoandCo. Loving the jumpsuits @CocoRocha!” — shouting out fellow legendary model Coco Rocha and giving her new clothing line a rave review.

RELATED VIDEO: Cindy Crawford’s Look-Alike Daughter Kaia Gerber Signs with IMG Models



Considering how stylish this pair look on a regular basis, it can’t be long until the multi-generational models land a design collaboration of their very own. And if the Crawford-Gerbers are ever looking to cause an overnight Instagram sensation, may we suggest taking a photo of themselves every day wearing a different matching outfit? Kaia’s already shopping Cindy’s closet — all they have to do is document a few more moments. We’ll wait.

What do you think of these model-worthy jumpsuits? Have you ever intentionally twinned with your mom?