This Smocked Tank Top 'Fits Perfectly' — and It's Under $20 on Amazon
Since last year when the smocked dress made its way onto the scene, smocking has been the trending detail. More than a year after its popularity soared, smocking is not just limited to dresses from luxury and readily accessible brands. Now, the scrunched fabric style that makes wearing a bra optional has been extended into easy-to-wear blouses, and shoppers are saying they are "beyond impressed" with this Amazon find.
Smocked styles are loved by shoppers because they are typically designed from lightweight fabrics, making them ideal for summer wear. Like its predecessors, the Cilkoo Frill Smocked Crop Tank Top keeps the trend going with its polyester-spandex combination. But what sets this smocked tank top apart from other similar styles is the price — you can scoop one up for under $20 with a coupon.
"I am beyond impressed with this shirt," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It fits perfectly, has great quality, is lightweight, held up through the wash, and it's absolutely adorable! I highly recommend this shirt!"
Though the name might make you think the tank top will be shorter in length, shoppers claim the fit is longer, which allows the top to work perfectly with shorts and jeans. In fact, the ability to wear the tank top with various bottoms to outings ranging from beach days to nights out hints at the tank top's versatility.
"[I have received] many compliments on this adorable top," added another reviewer. "[It has a] very stretchy bust, which is optimal for any size chest. [It's] not see through, and the straps stay in place."
"This is one of my favorite tops," wrote another. "I own it in two colors now. It's so comfortable and stretchy and flattering!!"