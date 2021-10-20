The "Level Up" singer impressed in a white Monot dress with a thigh-high slit and Bulgari jewelry at Tuesday night's event

Ciara Wows in All-White Gown with Thigh-High Slit at the 27th Women in Hollywood Celebration

Ciara is back with another stunning ensemble!

The "Level Up" singer, 35, impressed in a white Monot dress with a thigh-high slit and a lengthy train on Tuesday night at Elle's 27th annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The outfit was tied together with strappy white heels, a messy bun and plenty of silver jewelry by Bulgari, according to Entertainment Tonight.

ciara Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

ciara Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Last month, Ciara tipped her cap to husband Russell Wilson at the 2021 Met Gala in a neon green, sequined gown by Dundas resembling the quarterback's Seattle Seahawks uniform. She even borrowed his Super Bowl ring from 2014 for the occasion.

"Fashion is a big part of how I express myself, when you look at old photos and be like, 'What was I thinking?' But we have to continuously express ourselves and challenge ourselves," the singer told Keke Palmer on the red carpet.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Credit: Getty

Wilson also has a flair for fashion, as seen in photos from a summer photoshoot in Italy where the dynamic duo was dripping in Versace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Russell Wilson; Ciara Russell Wilson and Ciara | Credit: Courtesy Random House Children’s Books

Recently, Wilson has been on the mend after having surgery to repair an injured middle finger, with Ciara by his side. The pop star called her husband "the toughest Man I know" in a motivational Instagram post earlier this month.