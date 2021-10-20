Ciara Wows in All-White Gown with Thigh-High Slit at the 27th Women in Hollywood Celebration
The "Level Up" singer impressed in a white Monot dress with a thigh-high slit and Bulgari jewelry at Tuesday night's event
Ciara is back with another stunning ensemble!
The "Level Up" singer, 35, impressed in a white Monot dress with a thigh-high slit and a lengthy train on Tuesday night at Elle's 27th annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
The outfit was tied together with strappy white heels, a messy bun and plenty of silver jewelry by Bulgari, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Several women across music, film, television and more were honored at Tuesday's event including Honorees included Jennifer Hudson, Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, Rita Moreno and Salma Hayek.
Last month, Ciara tipped her cap to husband Russell Wilson at the 2021 Met Gala in a neon green, sequined gown by Dundas resembling the quarterback's Seattle Seahawks uniform. She even borrowed his Super Bowl ring from 2014 for the occasion.
"Fashion is a big part of how I express myself, when you look at old photos and be like, 'What was I thinking?' But we have to continuously express ourselves and challenge ourselves," the singer told Keke Palmer on the red carpet.
Wilson also has a flair for fashion, as seen in photos from a summer photoshoot in Italy where the dynamic duo was dripping in Versace.
Recently, Wilson has been on the mend after having surgery to repair an injured middle finger, with Ciara by his side. The pop star called her husband "the toughest Man I know" in a motivational Instagram post earlier this month.
"Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King," she wrote alongside a smiling shot of her and Wilson as the NFL player gives a thumbs up.