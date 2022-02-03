Ciara's Best Valentine's Day Gift Picks for Everyone in Your Family
The entertainer and businesswoman suggests creative ideas for you, your significant other and your children to indulge in
Busy Bracelets
"My kids are obsessed with Pop Its of all shapes and sizes," says the mom of Future, 7, Sienna, 4, and Win, 1. "It seems like they can never have too many."
Buy It! Bracelets, $14 for six; amazon.com
Couples' Card Game
"Date nights are something Russ and I prioritize, but you have to mix it up and keep it fresh and fun," Ciara says. These scratch-off cards keep you guessing.
Buy It! Date Night Ideas, $18; amazon.com
Crafty Magnets
This family-friendly set is a win for children "who are really into art," says Ciara.
Buy It! Melissa & Doug Wooden Craft Kit, $18.50; amazon.com
Sophisticated Shave Set
This sandalwood-scented cream comes with a luxe brush. "Nothing is better than a close shave or a soft beard," Ciara says.
Buy It! The Iconic Duo Kit, $40; theartofshaving.com
His & Hers Dopp Kits
"We love these for travel; the material is anti-microbial and water-resistant so you can feel safe using it for all of your essentials," Ciara says of her brand's toiletry bags.
Buy It! Dopp Kit, $48; daretoroam.com
Fragrance Duo
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson launched these complementary scents in January. "Harmony [gold] is pure and fresh, while Intense [black] is mysterious," the singer says.
Buy It! The Fragrance Duos, $90 each; randcfragrance.com
Flattering Crewneck
This "classic" top "can be styled so many ways and is perfect for date night with your significant other," Ciara says of this item from husband Russell Wilson's clothing line.
Buy It! Good Man Brand Flex Pro Jersey Crewneck, $98; nordstrom.com
Blooming Bear
Skip the traditional bouquet and go for this adorable bear made from artificial roses. "They are durable and last a long time," Ciara says.
Buy It! Luxury Rose Bear, $120; rosebearus.com
Statement Scarf
"It's the perfect accessory for winter," Ciara says of her brand's faux-fur design.
Buy It! Lita by Ciara Love Scarf, $128; thehouseoflrc.com
