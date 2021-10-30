Ciara paid tribute to late music legend Selena on Instagram, writing, "I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture"

Ciara Transforms into Late Music Icon Selena Quintanilla for Halloween: 'This Was So Much Fun'

Ciara is getting into the Halloween spirit by honoring a music star who came before her!

The "Oh" singer, 36, shared a pair of Instagram posts on Friday showing off one of her Halloween costumes, which was a transformation into legendary music star Selena.

The mother of three posed for photos and video in a skintight jumpsuit, complete with bellbottom pants and crisscross halter straps.

The exact look was made famous by Selena when she performed onstage for the last time at the Houston Astrodome Livestock Show & Rodeo in February 1995.

"The Legendary Selena!" Ciara wrote in her caption. "I've been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun!"

In one video, Ciara spoke to the camera in perfect Spanish, saying, "Hola! My name is Selena, it's not Ciara. Happy Halloween!" She then blew a kiss to the camera.

In another clip, Ciara performed Selena's 1994 hit "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

Selena's show in Houston took place shortly before she was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar on March 31, 1995 — just two weeks before what would have been her 24th birthday.

Saldívar, now 61, was sentenced to life in prison in October 1995.

During the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards this past March, Selena was posthumously honored with the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award. Ahead of the show, her dad told PEOPLE she "would have been very excited for this honor, just like she was when she won her Grammy back in 1994."

Around the same time, Selena, born Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, was honored by her family on the 26th anniversary of her tragic death.