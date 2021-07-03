Ciara and Russell Wilson Ooze Italian Glam in Black and Gold for Romantic Gondola Ride in Venice

"He said 'Pack your bags….We're going to Italy,'" Ciara captioned a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot with husband Russell Wilson as they enjoyed an Italian getaway

Ciara and Russell Wilson are mixing work with pleasure for their Italian getaway.

The couple oozed Versace vibes on Friday as they posed for a photoshoot in an ornate gold-trimmed ballroom. "He said 'Pack your bags….We're going to Italy,'" Ciara, 35, wrote, posting a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot.

She channeled her inner Donatella in a black leather wrap dress by David Koma with black and gold strappy stilettos, gold jewelry, and thin black wraparound sunglasses, framed by her platinum blonde bob. Russell, 32, complemented his wife in a black button-down shirt with a gold baroque print, paired with black slacks and matching leather loafers. He finished the look with some gold jewelry and a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

Russell also shared a video of them taking their ensembles out on the town as they enjoyed a romantic gondola ride through the canals of Venice. They were serenaded by a piano accordion player and an opera singer, whom they praised in Italian.

Ciara later opted for a more casual vibe in a millennial pink, Gucci jersey t-shirt dress, showing off her legs in some matching pink gladiator stilettos. She twirled a white lace parasol as she posed for a photo opp on the street.

The Grammy winner recently raved to PEOPLE about working with her husband, with whom she released their R&C The Fragrance Duo in November while continuing to do good through his Why Not You Foundation. "It's always fun going to work, because I know I'm going to see him in that moment and we had those common interests at the base of everything that we've started," she said.

"I think about it all from a family legacy point," Ciara added. "We hope we can do our best and leave a good legacy behind for our children, our children's children, if I could say so. But it all definitely started from ... we both had a common interest in everything that we're doing."