Ciara Partners with Degree to Talk Sweat — and Self Confidence: 'I'm Fully Embracing Myself'

"1,2 Step" singer Ciara is helping the brand unveil Unlimited by Degree — and stop sweat from holding people back

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields

Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie.

Published on March 7, 2023 10:23 AM
Ciara-Unlimited-by-Degree-Campaign-Shot
Photo: Courtesy Degree

From running companies to performing on stage and chasing after her three children, there's a lot that could make Ciara sweat.

But the "Body Party" singer, 37, stays cool, calm and collected more often than not thanks to Degree, which she's used for years.

And after thousands of swipes and sprays, she's teaming with the brand to help others better understand why they perspire — and inspire self-confidence.

Degree recently conducted a survey, What Makes America Sweat, and interviewed 3,000 adults across the U.S. to "uncover the nation's most sweat-inducing moments," according to a release.

"[From the study] I learned two out of three Americans experience anxious sweat or heavy sweat. That can cause people not to be as confident in themselves and in situations as they should be," Ciara says.

The findings coincided with the launch of the new body-responsive Unlimited by Degree line, one of the brand's most technologically-advanced antiperspirants yet.

"Degree is the one [brand] I swear by in the deodorant category," Ciara tells PEOPLE. "It was really exciting for me to learn about Unlimited by Degree and the beautiful [message] of living life without limits, and to team up to use my platform to raise awareness about this amazing product that is going to change the game."

Ciara adds, "We want to feel confident in our daily activity — feel fresh, ready and prepared," and that's where Degree comes in. In this collection of solids and dry sprays, she gravitates toward the Marine scent. "It smells airy, like the ocean," she says.

Elie Saab : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Ciara personally knows how stifling sweating can feel. "When I was young, my hands would sweat. I actually ended up getting them checked out. It was a big deal for me — something I was self-conscious of."

The singer-dancer who always been active (fun fact: she ran track and was a cheerleader) continues, "Just being conscious of [the fact that] you're sweating is a real factor — there is something about how you move if you feel you're sweating or you don't feel so secure."

These days, "being a mom of three makes me sweat," Ciara shares. "Often times, life does feel like it's coming at you fast when you are a mom and you aspire to be successful. There's a lot that I juggle in life, wanting to be present and be successful in my business as well. The combination of all of that can really make me sweat sometimes."

Sacai - Fall 2023 RTW - Front Row and Ambiance - PFW
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty

True to the campaign's mission, Ciara isn't letting anyone or anything set limits on what she can achieve.

"I think sometimes when you listen to naysayers, they can negate you from your path. And I've always been a big believer that whatever you believe in, stand by and stick to it, be confident and keep pushing for it. Don't change your mind because of what someone says," she says.

Ciara adds that through hard work she's feeling more confident than ever.

"I'm being intentional about just really fully embracing myself and all the parts of me, even down to the impact that my three precious babies have had on my stomach," she says. "My stomach will never be the same. And you can't go backwards once you had the experience of the stretch and what babies do to your body. But I've really been doing things like reminding myself of how it's a beautiful thing, and that all the parts of me are what make me who I am and make me uniquely me."

These days Ciara is laser-focused on what's next.

"I've really tapped into another level of confidence for myself and really being even more steadfast on all of my goals and the mission, the plans that I have to keep leveling up and getting better," she shares.

But in-between all the planning, she manages to indulge in a little self-care.

"I like baths, but I love showers. There's just something about them that feels so good," Ciara says.

Giambattista Valli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024
Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Degree's nationwide study, conducted in partnership with Edelman Data & Intelligence, found various sweat triggers, from sex or giving a presentation to meeting someone new. Heat, stress and movement hinder activity, especially for anxious sweaters, who were found to avoid activities altogether.

The brand's goal is to innovate and educate. The Unlimited by Degree formulas respond to all three factors above to keep users feeling fresh for up to 96 hours.

It also plans to host a panel on March 14 at South by Southwest to dive deep into their findings and the new line in an effort to help make sweat the least of everyone's concerns.

