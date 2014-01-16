James Devaney/Wireimage

Ciara may be busy prepping for a new baby, but that’s not slowing the singer down when it comes to planning her wedding to fiancé Future.

The singer — who is also gearing up to perform at the Grammys afterparty on Jan. 26 — already has some plans in mind, but the date will most likely be decided after the couple welcomes their first child together this spring.

“We’re definitely working on things every day,” she told PEOPLE at Degree’s pre-Grammy press day Tuesday in N.Y.C. “I’m going to do things in advance. Luckily, I have time still to work on everything. I feel like it’s going to work itself out though, because at least me and my fiancé are talking over things. So when it’s time to start working with a wedding planner it will like be A, B, C, boom. We’ll have a vision.”

The singer also has a vision for her dress. “I’m starting to get there. I want elegant and classic to be the theme,” she shared. “I don’t know exactly what it is yet, but I do want it to be a little vintage-y, like something my mom would have worn, with a modern twist. I have an idea of the feeling I would love. I want to go a little throwback.”

As for the other dress we can’t wait to see (what she and her bump will be wearing at the Grammys), Ciara’s got that all wrapped up as well. “I’m working with one of my good friends for the Grammys, and I met with him just recently to do a fitting so I’m really excited,” she revealed. “I think it’s going to be really beautiful. I’m feeling really good about it.”

Could it be Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci? That’s who our money is on. The star wore a revealing sheer feather-embellished design by Tisci to the MTV VMAs last year and is often spotted in his designs — even those from his menswear collection.

Regardless of what she wears, her hair and makeup are bound to look flawless. “We budget three hours of time before the show, and then I eat up an hour from just moving around and driving my team crazy and being silly. But typically we get straight to it. We play good music, we talk and laugh. We go over the look a few days before. I like my team to think things through, and then when we get into the room we go for it. Makeup first, hair second and we just roll.”

And don’t expect her to take it easy onstage now that she’s got a baby on the way. We’ve heard about the routine, and let’s just say the choreography is intense. Watch some of her rehearsals here.

“It’s been really cool,” she said of practicing for the show. “Especially in these days it’s been different for me, but it’s been really fun. You make the modifications where you need to and you keep it going, you know. I feel awesome. Honestly, I’m having the happiest days of my life.”

Check out the picture we snapped of the singer’s engagement ring below, and tell us: What do you think of her wedding vision? Are you excited to see her perform at the Grammys afterparty?