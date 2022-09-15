Ciara Says It's 'Empowering' to Love Herself 'In the Raw' as She Launches Skincare Line OAM

Ciara has been in the spotlight for nearly 20 years since her debut single as a teenager, and the R&B icon has never looked better. The singer and dancer admits she long didn't prioritize skincare, but recently the age-defying beauty has leveled up her regimen - and now, she's ready to share her secrets.

The 36 year old has launched a new skincare line, On A Mission, or OAM, which she credits for helping her maintain a healthy and glowing complexion.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Ciara says her inspiration for creating the line came from her journey toward finding a proper skin routine with the help her longtime makeup artist Yolonda Frederick.

"I didn't really take skincare as seriously as I should have, when I look back," she tells PEOPLE. "That's why I'm here today with OAM."

On A Mission by Ciara

The Grammy-winning artist spent years getting skincare advice from her makeup artist — who she says knows her skin better than anyone else — but it took some time before she believed using different products would be beneficial.

"I used to use body lotion and body wash on my face. I used to do all the things you should not do to your skin," Ciara says. "I think having people like Yolonda in my life educating me in the process, nudging me, tapping me on the shoulder, making sure I'm doing X, Y, and Z, was game changing."

"Obviously being in entertainment, getting my makeup done every other day is a lot on the skin," she continues. "And it's so important that I started to think a little bit deeper of how I'm loving on my skin and also look at my skin in the form of long term wellness for the skin."

OAM, which Ciara says was years in the making, includes five products — Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser ($28), Vitamin C Brightening Pads ($28), 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($62), Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer ($35), and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer ($43).

The singer explains that she loves the simplicity of her skincare routine, starting at night in the shower with her five-step regimen before heading to bed. By the morning, Ciara says warm water, her moisturizer and sunscreen is all it takes before she's ready for the day.

"This [line] is a part of me wanting to level up my skincare regimen," she says. "I want the best for my skin [but] I also want to make the process simple."

"I wanted that radiance. I wanted the glow up to show up, as I say," Ciara continues. "So two and a half years ago, I started this line. We were in the middle of the pandemic, which is kind of crazy. I was also pregnant. But it was really fun working with the products and going through formulations. Every little detail mattered to me."

On A Mission by Ciara

Though she admits creating a skincare line as a celebrity isn't necessarily a groundbreaking idea, her goal was to create products that also acknowledge the needs of Black skin like her own and all sensitivities of skin.

"When I was launching the line, I didn't realize just how large the world was — the skincare space. But at the same time, there are only a few women of color in this space," Ciara explains. "And so for me, I look at that as profound but also as an opportunity because I'm making products for women like myself, who are obviously underserved. And in this space, I also wanted to make sure I had products that were for all skin types."

As someone with extremely sensitive skin, Ciara says she has to be cautious of how she cares for it because of how easily irritated it gets.

It's something she's had to be even more conscious of since moving from Seattle, Washington to Denver, Colorado following her husband Russell Wilson's NFL move to the Broncos. Ciara says the altitude change has been a big adjustment and she's had to focus on her hydrating products because the air has been very drying.

The singer encourages others to "listen to your skin" and implement habits that create the same raw confidence she's found in herself.

"Self care is the best care," she tells PEOPLE. "You gotta love on yourself. Loving on yourself is so important — I think way more important than we could ever understand sometimes. There's just so much power in that."

"I used to always think I had to have a full face of makeup to feel like my most beautiful self. And now I reversed it to loving myself in my most natural state," Ciara adds. "It feels good to be happy with just who I am in the raw. There's something very empowering about that. I've come a long way… and I like where I'm at. I'm proud of me."