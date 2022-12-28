Ciara Is Sensational in Silver Plunging Gown with Thigh-High Slit in Video at Disneyland

The singer also rocked black and metallic Minnie Mouse ears, a thick silver arm cuff, and rhinestone studded wrap-up heels

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on December 28, 2022 11:09 PM
DICK CLARK NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023 - ABC’s "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest" is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the New Year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music featuring a night superstar performances. The nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, which gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe, will wrap up the holiday season. "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" airs live Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CIARA
Photo: John Fleenor/ABC

Ciara is making quite the statement in silver.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a video of herself walking toward the camera in slow motion in a jaw-dropping metallic dress and sky-high heels. Ciara shared the video on Instagram to promote her upcoming gig co-hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland.

The incredible silver gown features a plunging, halter neckline and a fitted corset-like bodice that ends in a long skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Ciara paired the dress with strappy clear and rhinestone wrap-around heels and a thick silver arm cuff. She topped off the look with black and silver Minnie Mouse ears, complete with a silver bow.

The Grammy-winning singer recently chatted with PEOPLE about her upcoming gig and all things New Year's Eve — including how she plans to "Level Up" in 2023.

"I am super excited. Disneyland's actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I'll be doing this party, I was over the moon," the 37-year-old "My Goodies" singer said. "The little girl inside of me definitely came out."

She added, "I'm excited to also ring in New Year's with the world from Disneyland."

In the pre-taped special, Ciara — who is going into her sixth year as host — will also be taking the stage for a special performance.

"It's been amazing to see the love from my fans for my newest song with Summer Walker called 'Better Thangs,' so they'll definitely get a taste of that," she teased. "And then obviously I put out my song 'JUMP' before that and so that's a lot of energy that's in your face nonstop. So there will be that, a little taste of that too."

"I'm also going to give my fans something new. They're going to get something exclusive the night of New Year's, so I can't wait. Let's just say that it's going to be winning energy," she said enthusiastically.

RELATED VIDEO: Ciara Sizzles on SI Swimsuit Cover: 'Something She's Always Wanted,' Husband Russell Wilson Says

As for what she'll be wearing, Ciara can't tease much about that yet — but she said there's "definitely" going to be "some bling going on."

"You can't roll into the new year without the bling!" she joked.

And because the show is pre-taped, Ciara will spend New Year's Eve watching the special with her family of five, which consists of daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, whom she shares with husband Russell Wilson, as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future.

