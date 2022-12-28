Ciara Is Sensational in Silver Plunging Gown with Thigh-High Slit in Video at Disneyland

Ciara is making quite the statement in silver.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a video of herself walking toward the camera in slow motion in a jaw-dropping metallic dress and sky-high heels. Ciara shared the video on Instagram to promote her upcoming gig co-hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland.

The incredible silver gown features a plunging, halter neckline and a fitted corset-like bodice that ends in a long skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Ciara paired the dress with strappy clear and rhinestone wrap-around heels and a thick silver arm cuff. She topped off the look with black and silver Minnie Mouse ears, complete with a silver bow.

The Grammy-winning singer recently chatted with PEOPLE about her upcoming gig and all things New Year's Eve — including how she plans to "Level Up" in 2023.

"I am super excited. Disneyland's actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I'll be doing this party, I was over the moon," the 37-year-old "My Goodies" singer said. "The little girl inside of me definitely came out."

She added, "I'm excited to also ring in New Year's with the world from Disneyland."

In the pre-taped special, Ciara — who is going into her sixth year as host — will also be taking the stage for a special performance.

"It's been amazing to see the love from my fans for my newest song with Summer Walker called 'Better Thangs,' so they'll definitely get a taste of that," she teased. "And then obviously I put out my song 'JUMP' before that and so that's a lot of energy that's in your face nonstop. So there will be that, a little taste of that too."

"I'm also going to give my fans something new. They're going to get something exclusive the night of New Year's, so I can't wait. Let's just say that it's going to be winning energy," she said enthusiastically.

As for what she'll be wearing, Ciara can't tease much about that yet — but she said there's "definitely" going to be "some bling going on."

"You can't roll into the new year without the bling!" she joked.

And because the show is pre-taped, Ciara will spend New Year's Eve watching the special with her family of five, which consists of daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, whom she shares with husband Russell Wilson, as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future.