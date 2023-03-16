Ciara Hits Back at Haters of Her Naked Oscars Party Dress in Funny TikTok: 'Selective Outrage'

Ciara doesn't care what anyone thinks about her red carpet outfit choices.

The singer, 37, hit back at those who criticized the naked dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a funny TikTok shared on Wednesday. In the clip, titled, "POV: How I'm pulling up to Vanity Fair next year 😂," Ciara is draped head-to-toe in a white bed sheet and sporting black sunglasses.

"Selective outrage 😭," she captioned the clip, which sees her walking toward the camera as audio of photographers calling out her name plays over the top. Once she reaches the camera, the OAM Skin founder strikes a series of poses and smiles before walking off.

All eyes were on the "Goodies" singer on Sunday when she arrived on the red carpet at the event in a barely there, sheer netted Dundas gown that was fresh off the Paris Fashion Week runway.

Underneath the shimmering halter dress she wore a tiny black thong and pasties. She paired the sparkly look with black velvet elbow-length gloves, diamond drop earrings and black strappy Santoni heels. Her hair was also styled into a chic bob and she wore a smokey black eye.

Ciara showed off her dress from every angle in a video and photo compilation shared on her Instagram on the same day as the party. "Oscar Nights ✨," she captioned the post. However, many in the comments section thought that her outfit was showing too much skin.

The star attended the Beverly Hills bash with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched his wife in a black velvet suit jacket.

She and Wilson, who tied the knot in 2016, share three kids together — sons Future, 8, and Win, 2, and 5-year-old daughter Sienna.

Ciara is known for her daring outfits and jaw-dropping looks. In February, she donned a black velour gown featuring a hood and side-boob cutouts for the Recording Academy Honors black carpet presented by The Black Music Collective.

Meanwhile, in December she rocked a plunging metallic gown with a thigh-high split to promote herself co-hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland. The gown was accessorized with matching silver Minnie Mouse ears, complete with a silver bow, and a thick silver arm cuff.