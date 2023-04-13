7 Beauty Essentials Ciara Can't Live Without

01 of 08

Ciara's On a Mission in Beauty — and Beyond

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Ciara is the first to admit she didn't always take her skincare routine seriously. But after being educated on the topic by makeup artist Yolonda Frederick, the singer/actress/entrepreneur, 37, realized the industry still had room for improvement.

Enter: OAM Skin, Ciara's clinically based brand that harnesses the power of vitamin C to improve texture and tone. But there's more. "When I created OAM Skin, my goal was to make clinical-level skincare accessible for all," explains Ciara, whose collection ranges from $28-$62 and this month expands into beloved beauty destination Dermstore.com.

"I was really drawn to it as a partner because of its reputation. As a trusted online retailer of prestige skincare brands, it has the perfect blend of professional-grade and premium skincare. It's everything that a brand like ours could dream of because when you're on Dermstore.com, you're the real deal. So this means a lot for so many reasons," she says.

As Ciara gears up to celebrate another milestone — one year in the skincare space this fall — she's taking stock of her accomplishment. "I think that's been really fascinating to see just how enthusiastic the beauty and skincare audience is. To really see that and feel that through a product that you created is really special."

She's also sharing some of the secrets to her success. "OAM stands for On a Mission. And I've always said, 'I'm a woman of ambition on a mission.' I think that when you have big dreams and a vision to soar to the highest heights for yourself, whatever that means to you, you have to be fearless. You have to be confident. I learned that really early on and I've had to be reminded of that on my journey. No one else will believe in your vision and what you want to do and want to achieve if you don't."

Ahead, the star and business women shares the "1-2 steps" she uses to glow all over.