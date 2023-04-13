Lifestyle Style 7 Beauty Essentials Ciara Can't Live Without Ciara is celebrating the launch of her brand OAM Skin in Dermstore.com by sharing the products she always has on hand to enhance her natural beauty By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 01:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic 01 of 08 Ciara's On a Mission in Beauty — and Beyond JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock Ciara is the first to admit she didn't always take her skincare routine seriously. But after being educated on the topic by makeup artist Yolonda Frederick, the singer/actress/entrepreneur, 37, realized the industry still had room for improvement. Enter: OAM Skin, Ciara's clinically based brand that harnesses the power of vitamin C to improve texture and tone. But there's more. "When I created OAM Skin, my goal was to make clinical-level skincare accessible for all," explains Ciara, whose collection ranges from $28-$62 and this month expands into beloved beauty destination Dermstore.com. "I was really drawn to it as a partner because of its reputation. As a trusted online retailer of prestige skincare brands, it has the perfect blend of professional-grade and premium skincare. It's everything that a brand like ours could dream of because when you're on Dermstore.com, you're the real deal. So this means a lot for so many reasons," she says. As Ciara gears up to celebrate another milestone — one year in the skincare space this fall — she's taking stock of her accomplishment. "I think that's been really fascinating to see just how enthusiastic the beauty and skincare audience is. To really see that and feel that through a product that you created is really special." She's also sharing some of the secrets to her success. "OAM stands for On a Mission. And I've always said, 'I'm a woman of ambition on a mission.' I think that when you have big dreams and a vision to soar to the highest heights for yourself, whatever that means to you, you have to be fearless. You have to be confident. I learned that really early on and I've had to be reminded of that on my journey. No one else will believe in your vision and what you want to do and want to achieve if you don't." Ahead, the star and business women shares the "1-2 steps" she uses to glow all over. 02 of 08 OAM 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum "This serum is lightweight, it instantly absorbs in the skin, it targets dullness and uneven texture and leaves the skin smoother and more even. I call it liquid gold for the face. It's that premium. I like to call my skincare line affordable luxury skincare because you're getting the highest quality product at a really reasonable price. That was really important for me." Buy It! $62; dermstore.com 03 of 08 Cure All Essentials Pure Peppermint Organic Lip Balm "This is really hydrating and nourishing, and I can wear it under lipstick. Also, I love the soft tingle." Buy It! $3; cureallessentials.com 04 of 08 göt2b Glued Styling Spiking Hair Gel "You can use it on your edges, but one of my secrets is to use it on brows. The way it helps shape them is kind of crazy. You don't even need to put that much filler in your brows when you use this. It's pretty cool!" Buy It! $5; walmart.com 05 of 08 OAM Vitamin C Brightening Pads "What's really good about them is that they gently smooth and tone and brighten, leaving the skin instantly feeling refreshed and glowing. And, they're multipurpose! I've had one friend tells me she uses them on her bikini line and another tell me she uses them under her arms. I was like, 'Wait, what?' But you can! They're amazing." Buy It! $28 for 60; dermstore.com 06 of 08 One/Size by Patrick Starr Lip Snatcher "This — in shade Be About It — is one of my new favorite things. It's a double-sided liquid lipstick and gloss, which is really cool. And, it doesn't dry my lips and it stays on all day." Buy It! $28; sephora.com 07 of 08 Beautyblender Bounce Foundation "It has a perfect shade for my complexion. Plus, it's full coverage, but it gives you a natural matte finish and it feels like bare skin. It's just a really silky, smooth formula, which I love." Buy It! $29; beautyblender.com 08 of 08 RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner "I really love using this to keep my lashes strong and healthy! This way I can skip mascara on the daily." 