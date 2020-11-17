Ciara and Russell Wilson Debut 'Special' Fragrance Duo R+C: 'It's Something Sweet for Everyone'

"We created this fragrance during one of the toughest times in life and it brought us such joy in the midst of it all," Ciara says of her new fragrance duo with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson are freshening up quarantine life with a brand new fragrance.

The grammy-winning artist and the NFL quarterback can now add fragrance creators to their extensive resumes, debuting their one-of-a-kind eau de parfum, ​R&C The Fragrance Duo.

Developed by the famed couple, along with perfumers Catherine Selig and Linda Chinery from Takasago, the R+C duo — which features the pairing of one feminine scent and one masculine scene — was a creative "dream" for both Wilson and his wife.

"This is a dream come true for the both of us. I’ve been dreaming of creating my own fragrance for years and the chance to introduce our first fragrance together was truly special and meaningful," Ciara, 35, tells PEOPLE. "We created this fragrance during one of the toughest times in life and it brought us such joy in the midst of it all. I was also pregnant, and my sense of smell was off the charts, which was an advantage! The experience was very special and memorable and created really cool memories for Russell and I."

The "sensual" and "effortlessly sexy" scents, which dropped Tuesday and sold exclusively at RandCFragrance.com for $90, don't just smell good — the unique duo comes in a sleek packaging, featuring two entwined magnetic glass bottles, reflective of the couple's special bond and true connection.

"We are special on our own, but there is nothing more powerful and more magnetic than when we are together and that is reflected in the entire package from the bottle design to the blends inside," Wilson, 31, says of the fragrance's packaging before explaining that the concept of putting on cologne goes back to memories of his father.

"’I've had a love of scent since I was a little boy and remember pretending to shave with my father when I was five years old – after we finished he would spray his cologne and I always remembered that, and how we used to smile together," he recalls.

Now, while hunkered down at home with kids Future, 6, Sienna, 3, and baby boy Win, 4 months, amid the pandemic, the parents made time for their "passion project" and each other — getting dressed up for at-home date nights and spending “so much quality time together” while creating their “dream come true” collaborative fragrance ahead of the holidays.

"When we first met we were so passionate about each other and we wanted to translate that into something. We always in the back of our minds wanted to do a fragrance together," Ciara says. "Developing this fragrance was a special gift — we had three or four date nights focused on the fragrance and it was a fun way to connect and make the experience memorable."

She continued: "You have to find ways to keep it sexy and keep it fun. We couldn’t do date night out like we usually would, but we would have an at-home date night, and we would smell each other’s scents ... We would give each other challenges and wear the fragrances at different times of the day on different days and see if we both had the same reaction to the ones we loved. Thankfully we both had the same positive feedback and emotional reaction which was when we knew we had the winner."

Of Ciara's "C" scent — which is a blend of red berries, peony, pink popcorn and gardenia — the singer says she wanted something "fresh" but nothing too overbearing or strong.

"I don’t like things to smell strong but like to make an impression when you walk into the room and you have that scent … I wanted the importance of having a statement scent," the mom of three says. "I always want to look and be fresh so this is a fresh scent. I’m all about self-care especially in the times we are living in."

"It has been a cool journey. You know the scents, with the patchouli and lime, the lavender the water lily, to pull all of that together – it’s a beautiful blend," Wilson says of his own "R" scent. "It’s really special to me and I think C’s as well."

In addition to the joy of creating their first fragrance together, the Seahawks star continues on to say that another perk of the R+C duo is being able to give back, with a portion of the product proceeds going to the pair's Why Not You Foundation.

"We’ve spent so much quality time together, not just smelling each other, but also just bonding despite everything else: Ciara getting pregnant and everything with COVID, it’s been just been a blessing to be able to spend that time together. Normally we’re traveling around all over, but we were able to put this R+C fragrance together," Wilson says. "It has been a cool journey and also being able to give back to the Why Not You Foundation has been another blessing."