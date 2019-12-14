This Influencer-Loved Chunky Knit Sweater Is Going for Just $35 Right Now

Image zoom

While it may not be socially acceptable to leave your house wrapped up in your favorite knit blanket this winter, this cute cardigan is the next best thing.

Just like your favorite throw, this chunky knit sweater from Misassy is cozy and soft, making it the perfect thing to reach for when the temperatures drop. The oversized cardigan is easy to layer over everything from office-ready dresses and blouses to casual T-shirts and tank tops.

Buy It! Misassy Womens Open Front Chunky Knit Pom Pom Sleeve Cardigan, $34.88; amazon.com

The chunky knit, which comes in beige, black, brown, and gray, features a slouchy fit, open front, and a pom-pom pattern woven into its voluminous sleeves. Reviewers love how comfortable it is, but rave even more about its unique look.

“Very stylish cardigan — it’s versatile and goes with any outfit,” one owner wrote. “Love the oversized look and feel. It’s comfy and the quality is great for the price. I’ve worn it with my black leggings, jeans, and tights. Great for work or a night out.”

The wintertime must-have has also become an Instagram favorite, even earning a spot on Amazon Fashion’s Insta-Famous Finds series after influencer Jaime Shrayber of “The Real Fashionista” featured it on her feed. The style blogger sported the sweater in both brown and beige with various jean styles. Follow her lead and layer it over a graphic tee for a casual look or pair it with a dressy tank for a more polished night-out ensemble.

And while celeb-loved chunky knit blankets can go for hundreds of dollars (if not more!), this sweater won’t cost you more than $35. Throw it on as soon as you arrive home — like you would your go-to blanket — and brew up a big cup of hot cocoa, and we have a feeling that freezing cold weather outside won’t seem so unbearable after all.