Thousands of People Are Obsessed with These Pretty Sarongs - and They're Only $11 for 2
Summer has finally arrived, which means sunny days spent at the beach and pool are on the horizon. Hopefully, you've already found a flattering swimsuit to wear this season, but if you're still on the hunt for a cute cover-up to wear with it, Amazon shoppers may have found just what you're looking for.
The Chuangdi Sarong Wrap Skirt has racked up nearly 5,000 five-star reviews, with multiple reviewers calling it a "must-have" for the beach or pool. The sarong is one-size-fits-all thanks to its long ties that make it adjustable for different shapes and sizes.
Shoppers love how soft and comfortable the cover-up is against their skin and say that the material dries quickly if it gets wet. But their favorite part seems to be its versatility. The flattering sarong can be worn as a wrap skirt, a dress, and even as a cute top, depending on how you tie it.
"The perfect cover up," said one reviewer. "I love these!! I always buy cover ups that are full body, but it's nice to have this one to just cover part of my stomach and hips."
"I've worn these skirts countless times since I purchased them," wrote another. They are great cover ups, just the right amount of sheer and super lightweight! Very flattering on my body and I like that I can tie it to any size I want!"
Perhaps the best part? The sarong is affordable too. Seriously, you can buy a two-pack for only $11. There are 17 different color combinations to choose from, meaning you can buy enough options to match all your swimsuits this summer without breaking the bank.