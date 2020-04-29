Christopher Reeve's Son Addresses His Pantsless GMA Appearance: 'Make Sure You Frame Your Shot!'

No, Will Reeve did not wear boxers on Good Morning America.

After being called out by all of social media for wearing what looked to be his underwear during a segment on Tuesday’s show, the frequent ABC correspondent (and son of the late actor Christopher Reeve) joined anchors Michael Strahan and Amy Robach again to set the record straight — and share a few video conference tips he’ll be using from now on.

“I’m just here in my home set up for another day of work like millions of Americans who are on video calls all the time now,” Reeve, 27, said. “And a headline reminder for anyone who’s using Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, anything with a camera: make sure you frame your shot.”

“With the convenience of at-home connectivity comes the parallel: awkward or embarrassing moments beamed across the Internet. Some mishaps going viral. Like this one,” he said, as Tuesday’s clip flashed across the screen. “Yep, that’s me. Busted! Wearing shorts on GMA. My casual bottom half going viral.”

Seemingly in good spirits after the embarrassing moment, Reeve went on to interview the man behind a parody Twitter accounts that rates work-from-home set-ups: “You should be proud of your 7 [rating] and honestly, you were one pair of pants away from an 8 or 9,” the guest joked. “Maybe wear pants.”

On Tuesday, several Twitter users pointed out Reeve’s video chat attire — and poorly positioned camera.

“Hey put some pants on my guy,” a local film critic captioned a screenshot of the clip.

Reeve replied to the now viral tweet, writing, “They’re shorts I promise 🤦🏻‍♂️”

“Nice room. Nice shorts. 7/10. @ReeveWill” a second Twitter user wrote.

The news anchor light-heartedly addressed the embarrassing moment on his own Twitter account, writing, “I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible,” adding in a second tweet, “I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon.”

Later, he shared a statement on Twitter explaining the predicament.

“Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning,” Reeve wrote. “The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants.”