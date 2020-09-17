Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Lands Steamy Maxim Cover: 'This Is What a CEO Looks Like'
The celebrity real estate agent said the Maxim cover feels like a "dream come true"
Christine Quinn wants to redefine what a modern-day CEO looks like.
The Selling Sunset star and Oppenheim Group real estate agent proves there's no shame in channeling your sexy side as she poses for her steamy Maxim cover in a bust-baring, plunging patent leather bodysuit.
"This is what a CEO looks like. Disagree? It’s time to change the narrative," Quinn, 31, said on Instagram alongside her first major magazine cover.
She went on to explain that in order to be a successful businesswoman, you shouldn't need to "adhere to what other people think is 'appropriate.'" Quinn continued: "When others tell you to 'cover up,' or dress a 'certain way' it’s because they’re terrified of your power. Don’t let them limit your greatness. 🌟 Update your whoredrobe accordingly and be a CE-Hoe. See you at the water cooler, bitches."
For her cover shoot, Quinn also posed in a red-hot belted bodysuit, which she wore with the straps slightly pulled down and her breasts pushed up with her hands.
"So honored to be on the cover of Maxim. Dreams do come true my darlings! ✨❤️✨," she captioned the sultry shots.
The celebrity real estate agent has become known for her love of all things style and beauty throughout the three seasons of Selling Sunset. And her glam process takes longer than you might think.
"It's quite a process, I'll tell you that much," she told PEOPLE. "For interviews and certain events, other people do my makeup, but I actually do my own makeup because I love putting on my make-up. My hair takes a minimum about two hours, depending on what I'm doing to it. I give myself a four-hour window from when I have to leave my house. It's a good four hours, just putting the outfits together and wardrobe, and stuff like that."