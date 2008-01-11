Christina's Baby Bump Style

Even with a growing bump, Christina Aguilera was as fashion-conscious as ever! Trace the new mom's pregnancy style from early days to almost due. By Katherine Kluznik
By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 02:17 PM

AUG. 13

Credit: Flynet

With pregnancy rumors flying (but an official announcement still months away), Christina Aguilera stepped out in a suspiciously loose white T-shirt topped off with a cozy zippered sweatshirt.

SEPT. 5

Credit: INF

Escorted by her music exec husband of nearly two years, Jordan Bratman, the hit maker headed to dinner in West Hollywood sporting an uncharacteristically flouncy dress.

SEPT. 8

Credit: Arlene Richie/jpi

Aguilera hid her growing figure under a baby doll dress with a beaded neckline while hosting a VMAs weekend party in Las Vegas. But that didn’t stop Paris Hilton from letting the secret slip at the club that night, introducing her friend as “the most beautiful pregnant woman in the world.”

SEPT. 16

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The star walked the Emmys red carpet in an ivory silk Valentino gown accented with a black bow draping over her bump.

SEPT. 28

Credit: INF

Still no official confirmation as the singer glowed in a demure white satin dress embellished with a dragon across the bodice after enjoying a late afternoon lunch with her husband.

OCT. 3

Credit: NEILL J SCHUTZER/ RAMEY

Aguilera hit her style stride wearing a stretchy animal-print dress that highlighted her growing belly while out in L.A.

OCT. 6

Credit: ODuran/Fame

The mommy-to-be kept it casual for a special rite of passage: setting up a baby registry. Aguilera made her wish list at luxe celeb baby shop Bel Bambini before her blue-themed shower.

OCT. 8

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

With hubby in tow, Aguilera exited another baby shop, Petit Tresor, clad in dark blue denim, a long-sleeved T-shirt and a woolen cap.

OCT. 19

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

The former Dirrty girl was sweet as can be as she got in practice for family vacations to come, wearing a comfy empire-waist dress, running shoes and a sun-shielding hat at Disneyland.

OCT. 27

Credit: DM/Flynet

A blue-and-white-striped Juicy Couture dress played up Aguilera’s growing curves, while a red bag and coordinated flats lent a little practical flair to a day of shopping in Los Angeles.

OCT. 30

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFX

The singer balances skinny black pants with a flowing chiffon top in Beverly Hills while doing – yup! – more shopping in L.A.

NOV. 13

Credit: DHA/Fame

A week after finally making the official announcement that she will “enter into mommyhood,” the singer stepped out to a Rock the Vote event in a silk Vanitas dress with ruffled cap sleeves that showed off her baby bump to full advantage.

NOV. 17

Credit: Mullen-Rilloraza/ JFX

The entertainer was up and running while in her third trimester, hitting the shops in this long, printed T-shirt and black leggings.

DEC. 4

Credit: CAM/Fame Pictures

Aguilera showed off her signature style as she wandered an antiques mart wearing ultra-tight jeans and a bump-hugging T-shirt paired with a chic leather jacket.

JAN. 3

Credit: Bobby Rachpoot/ Malibu Media

With a nearly nude Marie-Claire cover just hitting newsstands – and only days before giving birth – the singer covered up in a chic metallic poncho while enjoying a couples-night-only date with her husband.

