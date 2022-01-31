Christina Hendricks Poses in Black Lingerie for Sultry Mirror Selfie

The actress shared a photo of herself in a revealing bodysuit on Instagram Saturday

Christina Hendricks is on fire!

The Good Girls star, 46, shared a sultry mirror selfie of herself wearing a revealing black lingerie bodysuit on Instagram Saturday.

She simply captioned the sexy snap, "Foundations."

Hendricks' famous followers praised her in the comment section for the shot.

"Tell me what this is ASAP I need to buy," Kat Dennings wrote, while her former Mad Men costar Kiernan Shipka gushed," CHRISTINA🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." January Jones added, "This."

The actress, who is currently filming The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry alongside Kunal Nayyar and Lucy Hale, recently took fans inside her "whimsical" Los Angeles home for the latest issue of Drew and Jonathan Scott's magazine, Drew + John Reveal, which is on newsstands now.

Detailing that her space shies away from more modern home trends, she shared that her 1916 abode features ornate and playful decor, much to her liking, despite being "traditional on the outside."

"Some people want to unclutter their life and live minimally. I respect that, and I feel comfortable visiting them," Hendricks explained. "But I always wanted to have one of those places that no matter how many times you visit, you notice something different, something whimsical."

"I'd love it if my friends' kids walked into my house and found it magical — an elegant magic castle!" she added.

Of the mixture of pieces in her eclectic home, she shared, "I try to keep a balance — not too many antiques, not too many modern elements. I've read over the years if you like things, they'll go together."