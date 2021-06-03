"There are only two sentences to say about a bra," Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks told The Guardian

Christina Hendricks Says 'Everyone Just Wanted to Ask Me About My Bra' During Time on Mad Men

Christina Hendricks is opening up about having to consistently endure questions about her undergarments during her time on Mad Men.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the star — who was nominated for a total of six Emmys for her role as Joan Holloway on the AMC period drama — reflected on how, despite her "hard work" on the series, she was constantly asked about her bra.

"There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again," said Hendricks, 46.

"There are only two sentences to say about a bra," she added.

The former model also discussed sexism and sexual harassment in Hollywood from a general standpoint, saying, "Boy, do you think anyone in the entertainment industry comes out unscathed and not objectified?"

"I don't know one musician or one model or one actor who has escaped that," Hendricks added. "I have had moments — not on Mad Men; on other things — where people have tried to take advantage of me, use my body in a way I wasn't comfortable with, persuade me or coerce me or professionally shame me: 'If you took your work seriously, you would do this … ' "

Because of her modeling background, the actress "knew to immediately get on the phone and go, 'Uh oh, trouble,' " she explained of her own experience.

"That's where it's very much a job," Hendricks told The Guardian. "We need to talk to the producers and handle this professionally."

The Good Girls actress previously addressed comments about her body back in 2011, confirming that her breasts were real but admitting she was perplexed that the question even came up.

"It's so bizarre that people are constantly asking if my breasts are real or fake," she told the Daily Mail's You magazine at the time. "They're so obviously real that anyone who's ever seen or touched a breast would know."

After being informed that more British women were getting breast augmentations at the time to look more voluptuous, Hendricks said she was an example of the opposite.