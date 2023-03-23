Christina Hall Posts Rare Makeup-Free Selfie: 'A Bit of Mascara and Lip Balm Would Go a Long Way Here'

Christina Hall is a bare-faced beauty.

On Wednesday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, gave fans a look behind the curtain when she posted a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram Stories.

In the pic, she is wearing a gray shirt and no makeup and looking seriously at the camera.

"Ever have those days out and about running errands and catch a glimpse of yourself life 😳😨🫠… " she wrote on top of the image. "Maybe a bit of mascara and lip balm would go a long way here🤔"

Hall posted the photo even though she's dealt with her fair share of online criticism.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, opened up about dealing with online haters and why they don't get to her as much as they used to.

"I allow myself a little time to be upset," she revealed to PEOPLE, "and usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband] Josh about it."

Hall has been the target of critics expressing their thoughts on her parenting and inclusion of her kids on her social media, in particular, with regard to her youngest son, Hudson, 3.

The couple have been vocal about "shutting out negativity" when they're together in the past, and Josh is not shy about defending his wife against haters in her Instagram comments.

The Flip or Flop alum continues: "The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth."

After allowing herself to be upset for a short time, she then moves on and remembers, "I have a great life and I can't be focused on pleasing everyone," Hall said.

The ability to block out bullies also came with age, she said. "I think the older I get, the less I care. I'm approaching 40 in a few months and what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."