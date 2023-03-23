Christina Hall Posts Rare Makeup-Free Selfie: 'A Bit of Mascara and Lip Balm Would Go a Long Way Here'

The HGTV star posted a photo on her bare face on Instagram while “out and about running errands” on Wednesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 03:18 PM
Christina Hall no makeup
Christina Hall. Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall is a bare-faced beauty.

On Wednesday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, gave fans a look behind the curtain when she posted a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram Stories.

In the pic, she is wearing a gray shirt and no makeup and looking seriously at the camera.

"Ever have those days out and about running errands and catch a glimpse of yourself life 😳😨🫠… " she wrote on top of the image. "Maybe a bit of mascara and lip balm would go a long way here🤔"

Hall posted the photo even though she's dealt with her fair share of online criticism.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, opened up about dealing with online haters and why they don't get to her as much as they used to.

Christina Hall no makeup
Christina Hall. Christina Hall/Instagram

"I allow myself a little time to be upset," she revealed to PEOPLE, "and usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband] Josh about it."

Hall has been the target of critics expressing their thoughts on her parenting and inclusion of her kids on her social media, in particular, with regard to her youngest son, Hudson, 3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple have been vocal about "shutting out negativity" when they're together in the past, and Josh is not shy about defending his wife against haters in her Instagram comments.

The Flip or Flop alum continues: "The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Hall and Husband Josh Do Goat Yoga with Kids on Christina on the Coast

After allowing herself to be upset for a short time, she then moves on and remembers, "I have a great life and I can't be focused on pleasing everyone," Hall said.

The ability to block out bullies also came with age, she said. "I think the older I get, the less I care. I'm approaching 40 in a few months and what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Related Articles
Christina Hall rollout
Christina Hall Opens Up About Dealing with Online Criticism: 'I Allow Myself a Little Time to Be Upset'
Christina Hall Documents Herself Getting EBO2 Treatment
Christina Hall Documents EBO2 Treatment After Recently Learning She Has 'Abnormal' Gut Bacteria
https://www.instagram.com/p/CndkQ0fK037/. Christina Hall/Instagram ; NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Wakes Her Up with a Singing Goat: 'Country Alarm Clock'
josh hall, christina hall
Josh Hall Enjoys Boys' Night Out with Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden at Supercross Race
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date
Christina Hall Cuddles Son Brayden
Christina Hall's 7-Year-Old Son Brayden Cuddles Her in Heartfelt Pic: 'Someone Missed His Mommy'
Josh Hall on Working with Wife Christina
WATCH: Christina Hall's Husband Josh Says He's 'Liking' Her 'Cowgirl' Look in Premiere of New Show in Tennessee
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoIvuETLn84/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D selenagomez Verified Me 4h
Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Fresh Skin and Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Selfies
Christina Hall's husband is defending her in IG comments
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Will Retire Out of the Spotlight in Tennessee: 'The Ultimate Plan'
Christina and Joshua Hall
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall Visits Alpaca Farm
WATCH: Christina Hall Says She Wants an Alpaca After Visiting Farm with Family
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Reveals She Has 'Abnormal' Gut Bacteria, Starting a Parasite Cleanse: 'It's Pretty Brutal'
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate Christmas Eve with All 3 of Her Kids. https://www.instagram.com/thechristinahall/
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate 'Wonderful Christmas Eve' with All 3 of Her Kids
Christina Hall Line Dancing, Christina in the Country
Christina Hall Hilariously Struggles While Line Dancing for the First Time in Tennessee: 'I Give Up'
Christina Hall Sauna
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Responds to Critic of Her Using Backyard for Private Sauna Instead of Play Space
Christina Hall, Ant Anstead and son Hudson
Christina Hall Says She's 'Exhausted' by Drama Around Posting Son Hudson's Face