Christina Hall on the 'Sweet and Sentimental' Wedding Surprise from Husband Josh

The Christina in the Country star's husband surprised her with a custom suit that had a photo collage of the couple, the kids and dogs in his jacket lining. "He looked insanely gorgeous wearing it."

By Emily Strohm
Published on October 25, 2022 09:30 AM
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Photo: Anna Kim Photography

When Christina Hall saw her husband Josh on their wedding day, she had no idea he had secretly altered his suit to include a meaningful touch to the couple's life together.

"Josh surprised me with a custom suit that had a photo collage of us, the kids and dogs in his jacket lining," Hall tells PEOPLE. "It was very sweet and sentimental. Not to mention he looked insanely gorgeous wearing it."

The couple, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for 40 friends and family members at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii in September.

"Our reception overlooked Kapalua Bay, where I have so many wonderful memories growing up and vacationing there as a child with my parents," says Hall. "Having our ceremony there was really special to our now combined families. We kept it small and intimate with our family and closest friends."

Christina's sons Brayden James, 7, and 2½-year-old Hudson London walked her down the aisle, which was laid with white flower petals, and stood by her side during the ceremony, along with daughter Taylor Reese, 11.

christina hall, josh hall
christina hall

"Some of my favorite memories that special day were spent with the children before the ceremony," she says. "Taylor and I tearing up telling each other how much we love each other and seeing my boys in matching suits planning their walk down the aisle on each side of me. I thanked them all for being the greatest blessing and joy of my life."

They were also joined at the altar by Joshua's niece Audrey, 5½, daughter of his sister and The Hills alum Stacie Adams.

"Once the ceremony started, seeing how beautiful Taylor looked walking with her now cousin Audrey ahead of the boys and I. Brayden and Hudson at my sides holding each one of my hands. Then coming to the alter to look into my husband's eyes was all I could ever ask for in such a perfect and magical day."

A source told PEOPLE last July that the couple was dating. "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," they said. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

"Life has taken me off course at times, but I'm completely on the path I want to be on now. My heart is full, this is true love and this marriage is forever."

