Christina Haack and Fiancé Josh Hall Wear 'Lovers' Bracelets: 'Constant Cloak of Protection'

The bracelet is part of Christina Haack's collaboration with jewelry brand The Lace Project

Christina Haack is arming her wrist with fiancé Josh Hall's "cloak of protection."

On Wednesday, the Flip or Flop star, 38, showed off sentimental bracelets from her three-piece collaboration with handmade jewelry retailer The Lace Project in a video and a photo on her Instagram Story.

Haack's line includes bracelets named "Courage," which features Murano glass beads, fire agate and black onyx beads, "Strength," which features Murano glass beads, gold hematite and jade beads, and "Josh," which features matte black onyx beads and rough cut black tourmaline.

In her Instagram Story video, the HGTV star also showed followers the cardboard gift box each bracelet (which retails for $85) comes in and the detailed note found inside the box that explains what each gemstone represents.

christina haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

Black tourmaline used to make the "Josh" bracelet is a "hugely powerful stone for those who want to wear a constant cloak of protection," the note reads. "Black tourmaline grants you that deep-seated self confidence to embrace who you are and speak your truth — black tourmaline can pave the way!"

Haack also posted a photo of herself and Hall holding hands and wearing the newly-launched bracelets. "Josh x Christina," she captioned the post, adding, "Lovers lace set" with a red heart.

Last month, the Christina on the Coast star announced her engagement to Hall on Instagram. The mom of three shared three photos of her and the Austin-based realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they're currently celebrating his birthday, with a diamond ring featured in two of the photos. The pair are sharing a kiss in the third.

Haack captioned the post with five emojis: A heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key and a ring. Fans took to the comments section to send their congratulations.

christina haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

The star also changed her Instagram bio to read: "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."

The engagement news came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source said at the time. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The HGTV host later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

Christina Haack Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she continued. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Her marriage to Hall will be the third for Haack. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

Haack shares daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 6, with El Moussa, and son Hudson London, 2, with Anstead.