Christina El Moussa has a hot new relationship — and now, a new hairstyle!

The Flip or Flop star, 34, revealed on Instagram that that she had cut several inches off her famously ribcage-long, blonde wavy hair, along with the simple caption “Changing it up.” El Moussa also wore a T-shirt that read “Easy come, easy go,” which may have been in reference to her new shoulder-length style.

Getty; Christina El Moussa/Instagram

The hairstylist who did the drastic cut, Shannon Houston of Latitude 33 Hair Artistry in Anaheim, California, also posted an Instagram series of El Moussa at the salon, with the caption, “When a woman cuts her hair she’s ready to change her life.”

RELATED: A Detailed Timeline of Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance

Houston also included videos of the cut in progress in the post, which show an excited-looking El Moussa.

“I feel so light,” says the star in the clip. And when asked if she feels like a “new woman” with the style, El Moussa quickly says, “I do.”

El Moussa took her new look out on the town Saturday night, sharing a “date night” snap with boyfriend Ant Anstead and friends Chris and Cara Clark at Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens in Corona Del Mar, California.

El Moussa has been publicly dating British TV presenter Anstead since January of this year, although he revealed April 30 that the couple was celebrating their six-month anniversary. Christina and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa announced their split in December 2016, and finalized their divorce in January 2018. Tarek has not publicly confirmed any new relationships since the split.