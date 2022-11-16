Christina Applegate Flashes 'F U MS' Mani at Walk of Fame Ceremony — Plus, Why She Ditched Her Shoes

Christina Applegate may "never accept" that she has MS, but she had a special message for the disease while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

The Dead to Me actress, 50, rocked a custom dark-hued manicure with letters that spelled "f u MS."

According to Page Six Style, Applegate teamed up with manicurist Vanessa Sanchez for the look, which featured a "moody" dark red polish topped with the white letters.

Since the actress is allergic to most nail polish, Sanchez used an all-natural brand called Green Flash to do the job.

"Christina was wearing black, so we wanted to go with [a] dark fall color," she told the outlet, adding: "We were both thrilled with the way they turned out."

The Anchorman alum also sported other accessories, or lack thereof, for her first public event since she was diagnosed in August 2021.

Using a cane and going sans shoes, the actress alluded to her diagnosis with her trademark humor during her acceptance speech, noting she couldn't "stand for too long."

"Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that," she said.

VALERIE MACON/getty

According to the National MS Society, for people with MS, sensory issues like numbness and pins and needles can make wearing anything on the feet feel uncomfortable.

"For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance," Applegate wrote on Twitter along with a photo of her bare feet on her star. "So today I was me. Barefoot."

During the emotional ceremony, Applegate teared up, describing the day as meaning "more to me than you can possibly imagine," and thanked her family and friends for their support — both over the course of her career and since her diagnosis, which she received while filming the third season of Dead to Me.

"First of all, [thank you] to my family, who have spoken here today," she said, referring to her Married … with Children former co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, 48, as well as Dead to Me's creator Liz Feldman and actress Linda Cardellini, 47.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Calling Sagal and Faustino "my people" and "my loves," Applegate told the duo, "You are my everything. I love that I started with you two and ended with you two."

The mom of one saved her final acknowledgement for her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble.

"And lastly, the most important person in this world is my daughter," she said. "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this."