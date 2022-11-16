Christina Applegate Flashes 'F U MS' Mani at Walk of Fame Ceremony — Plus, Why She Ditched Her Shoes

The Dead to Me actress just made a bold statement with her nail art

By
Published on November 16, 2022 03:32 PM
Christina Applegate at the star ceremony where Christina Applegate is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty; Inset: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Christina Applegate may "never accept" that she has MS, but she had a special message for the disease while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

The Dead to Me actress, 50, rocked a custom dark-hued manicure with letters that spelled "f u MS."

According to Page Six Style, Applegate teamed up with manicurist Vanessa Sanchez for the look, which featured a "moody" dark red polish topped with the white letters.

Since the actress is allergic to most nail polish, Sanchez used an all-natural brand called Green Flash to do the job.

"Christina was wearing black, so we wanted to go with [a] dark fall color," she told the outlet, adding: "We were both thrilled with the way they turned out."

The Anchorman alum also sported other accessories, or lack thereof, for her first public event since she was diagnosed in August 2021.

Using a cane and going sans shoes, the actress alluded to her diagnosis with her trademark humor during her acceptance speech, noting she couldn't "stand for too long."

"Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that," she said.

Christina Applegate Tears Up During Her Speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Following MS Diagnosis
VALERIE MACON/getty

According to the National MS Society, for people with MS, sensory issues like numbness and pins and needles can make wearing anything on the feet feel uncomfortable.

"For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance," Applegate wrote on Twitter along with a photo of her bare feet on her star. "So today I was me. Barefoot."

During the emotional ceremony, Applegate teared up, describing the day as meaning "more to me than you can possibly imagine," and thanked her family and friends for their support — both over the course of her career and since her diagnosis, which she received while filming the third season of Dead to Me.

"First of all, [thank you] to my family, who have spoken here today," she said, referring to her Married … with Children former co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, 48, as well as Dead to Me's creator Liz Feldman and actress Linda Cardellini, 47.

Christina applegate
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Calling Sagal and Faustino "my people" and "my loves," Applegate told the duo, "You are my everything. I love that I started with you two and ended with you two."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The mom of one saved her final acknowledgement for her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble.

"And lastly, the most important person in this world is my daughter," she said. "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this."

Related Articles
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Her Speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Following MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate Tears Up During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Speech 1 Year After MS Diagnosis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Discusses Her Acting Future After MS Diagnosis: 'I'm So New in This Right Now'
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini attend FYC Netflix Event Rebels And Rule Breakers at Netflix FYSEE
Linda Cardellini Talks Christina Applegate's MS Diagnosis and Their Show 'Dead to Me' 's 'Emotional' End
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Reflects on her Battle with MS: 'I Needed to Process My Loss of My Life'
Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) ; Selena Gomez arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Christina Applegate Sends Love to Selena Gomez: 'From One Immunocompromised to Another'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Applegate Reveals 'Fancy' Cane Options as She Preps for First Event Since MS Diagnosis
Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan Attend the Devotion Premiere, Plus Billie Eilish and More
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Sets the Red Carpet on Fire, Plus Naomi Watts, Kate Hudson and More
Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me
'Dead to Me' Barrels Toward Its Fiery Conclusion in Banged-Up, F-Bombing Final Season Teaser Trailer
Christina Applegate and bassist Martyn LeNoble attend the 5th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala presented By The Dizzy Feet Foundation at Club Nokia on August 1, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Christina Applegate's Husband? All About Martyn LeNoble
THE VIEW - Halloween show 2022
'The View' Hosts Dress as TV Heroines for 2022 Halloween Show: Inside Their Epic Transformations
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Nails: Her Best Mani Looks of All Time
Georgie Henley poses for photographers upon arrival for the UK Gala Screening of the film 'The Woman King' in London The Woman King Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 03 Oct 2022
'Chronicles of Narnia' 's Georgie Henley Reveals Her Arm Was Nearly Amputated Due to Flesh-Eating Bacteria
christina applegate
Christina Applegate Shares Her 2022 Goal: 'Cure for MS'
Eric Idle attends JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Idle Survived a Private Battle with Pancreatic Cancer: 'I Had Been a Dead Man Walking'
Best Women’s Water Shoes of 2022
The 6 Best Water Shoes for Women of 2022, Tested and Reviewed