Christina Applegate Hits the Red Carpet -- 4 Weeks After Baby!

She’s back — and better than ever! Only one month after welcoming daughter Sadie Grace, Christina Applegate glowingly graced the red carpet in a beautiful black and white Temperley London tunic and A Pea in the Pod Collection’s AG Secret-Fit Belly skinny jeans at the Los Angeles premiere of Hall Pass on Feb. 23. “Leggings and big shirt, that’s what you’re going to see me in for a while!” joked the actress, who stars in the film, about her current style choices. Read the rest of the article in our Moms & Babies section.