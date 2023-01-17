Christina Applegate's Daughter Wore Late Rocker Scott Weiland's '90s Suit to Critics Choice Awards

Christina Applegate's daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, had a true rock star moment at Sunday night's Critics Choice Awards.

The Dead to Me star revealed on Twitter on Monday that the suit her 11-year-old child was wearing a very special inherited piece.

"Just a fun fact, the suit my kid is wearing was Scott Weiland's suit from one of his solo album covers. Scott gave my husband, Martyn, that suit long ago in the glorious 90's," she wrote.

Weiland, who died in December 2015, famously led the band Stone Temple Pilots, and was a close enough friend of Applegate's husband, Martyn LeNoble, to hand over one of his suits. The suit in question appears to be the one from Weiland's solo project, "Barbarella," from 1998. He's wearing the suit in promo photos for the song, from his album 12 Bar Blues.

Martyn himself is a founding member of Porno for Pyros, an alt-rock group formed in the 1990s. And while Weiland's suit was bestowed upon Martyn, the 53-year-old rocker eventually handed it over to his daughter.

Amazon

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sadie wore the suit at the Critics Choice Awards and paired it with a single platform Dr. Martens shoe — her other foot was in a boot. Applegate noted on Twitter that her daughter fractured her ankle just days earlier. "Hence the boot," she wrote.

Applegate turned to Christian Siriano for her own suit for the award show, where she was nominated for her Netflix show Dead to Me. She complemented her all-black suit with her own pair of platform Dr. Martens shoes. She even rocked a manicure dedicated to her show, with nail art that read "Jen" and "Judy" — her character and Linda Cardellini's character.

For accessories, Applegate wore two necklaces by Toni + Chloë Goutal and brought along her trusty cane. In her tweet, she joked that she and Sadie were "quite a pair," not just because of her daughter's boot, but also "me…MS."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Applegate's night at the Critics Choice Awards was her first award show since her MS diagnosis in 2021.

"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS," Applegate wrote on Twitter ahead of the show. "NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me."

She added in another tweet a day prior: "Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I've had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside."

Applegate has been candid about dealing with her diagnosis over the past couple years. In a December interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she shared that she uses humor to make people feel more comfortable when they're around her.

"My humor shield keeps me okay, but of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," Applegate said. "I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me."

"You know, when people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable," she added. "That we can laugh about it."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

In November, Applegate was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Not only did she bring her family along — including Sadie in what looks to be the same suit jacket from Critics Choice — but she also sent a message to her diagnosis in the form of a cheeky manicure.

The Married … with Children alum rocked a custom dark-hued manicure with letters that spelled "f u MS."

According to Page Six Style, Applegate teamed up with manicurist Vanessa Sanchez for the look, which featured a "moody" dark red polish topped with the white letters.

Michael Buckner/Getty; Inset: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Since the actress is allergic to most nail polish, Sanchez used an all-natural brand called Green Flash to do the job.

"Christina was wearing black, so we wanted to go with [a] dark fall color," she told the outlet, adding: "We were both thrilled with the way they turned out."