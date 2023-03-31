Christina Aguilera Shares Her Most 'Extra' Beauty Ritual and Why a 'Frozen Face' Isn't in Her Future

Christina Aguilera always keeps it real.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the pop icon, mom and entrepreneur got candid about her beauty routine, which includes prioritizing self-care and staying on top of her hair color routine.

Because Aguilera, 42, loves to "pamper" herself with a bubble bath, it's not unusual for her to travel with "Epsom salts in different scents" that she rotates according to her mood. (At times, she carries close to 50lbs with her!)

Also known for her iconic platinum blonde mane, the "Beautiful" singer keeps a close eye on her roots. "I'm also pretty religious about dyeing my hair. Any time I hit up my hairdresser, she's like, 'Really? Your roots are barely showing.'"

But, when she's in off-duty mode — that is, when she's with her two "babies" Max, 15, and Summer, 8, — she loves to go au naturel with a few pared-down steps.

"I'm bun up, makeup off, moisturized, gel-eye pads, spritz of face mist, and I'm freaking good. Playing Nintendo Switch and cuddling on my couch—I'm so happy," she shared.

One thing that's helped her maintain more of a "natural look" is Xeomin, the anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines, which she learned more about as she embarked on a collaboration with the brand as its latest partner.

"I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," Aguilera shared while catching up with PEOPLE earlier this month.

She added: "Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn't have any extra ingredients. It's reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have back-up."

Authenticity and Aguilera go hand-in-hand and it's why the performer wanted a beauty boost that would translate just that.

"We like expression, especially in my line of work," she explained. "I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion."

All while exploring her confidence and the evolution of her womanhood, Aguilera wants to reverse some of the negative "old-school" language included in the chatter around aging.

"I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession," she explained.

But, she does understand that "everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age" and that it's a "personal conversation."