Christina Aguilera Says 'Aging Is a Personal Conversation' as She Unveils First Injectables Partnership

The pop icon opens up exclusively to PEOPLE about her decision to partner with anti-wrinkle injection, Xeomin

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 09:20 AM
Merz Aesthetics Expands Upon Xeomin ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ Campaign with Latest Brand Partner, Christina Aguilera
Photo: Merz Aesthetics/ Josh Telles


Christina Aguilera has been owning her image since she first stepped onto the scene as a child star at the age of 6. And to hear her tell it, she was never going to let anyone dictate how to feel about her appearance. She even wrote a Grammy-winning anthem about self-acceptance — 2002's Grammy-winning chart-topper, "Beautiful."

Now, more than 20 years later, the 42-year-old superstar is continuing to stay authentic to herself while exploring products that make her look and feel her best. In an interview with PEOPLE, Aguilera gets candid about her first-ever injectables collaboration with Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injection used to improve the look of frown lines, stepping in as a brand partner for its empowering 'Beauty on Your Terms' campaign. (Gwyneth Paltrow has previously teamed with the brand.)

"I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," Aguilera tells PEOPLE. "Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn't have any extra ingredients. It's reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have backup."

Merz Aesthetics Expands Upon Xeomin ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ Campaign with Latest Brand Partner, Christina Aguilera
Merz Aesthetics/ Josh Telles

Aguilera's foray into the "smart tox" space has not only given her added confidence, but helped her maintain a more "natural look," something that's top of mind for her as a singer and performer.

"We like expression, especially in my line of work," she says. "I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion."

And while Aguilera is open to trying new things to make her feel her most confident, she also hopes to flip the script on the language used around aging.

"Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach," Aguilera tells PEOPLE. "I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."

She adds: "I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It's a very personal conversation — what works for some people might not work for others."

According to the superstar singer, more than two decades in the industry has taught her to embrace the evolution of her appearance and womanhood.

"Things are going to change as you grow older—especially as women. I started performing at around 6 in my hometown, and I never stopped," she says. "Being in the public eye is an added element that can complicate your view of yourself. People are going to have an opinion no matter what you do, no matter what you wear. The artistry always comes first to me."

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid NYC
Gigi Hadid Pulls Off 8 Outfit Changes in 72 Hours — See All Her Daring Looks!
Jenna Ortega poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jenna Ortega Only Wore Black While Filming 'Wednesday' : 'My Closet Just Lost All Its Color'
Avril Lavigne attends the Courrèges Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France.
Avril Lavigne Lets Her Clothes Do the Talking at Fashion Week Post-Mod Sun Split: 'Trust Your Instincts'
Ruth E. Carter and Angela Bassett 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023
Angela Bassett's Measurements 'Haven't Changed in Over 25 Years' Says Longtime Costume Designer
laundry in a basket
After Heated 'Today' Show Debate About How Clean Your Laundry Is, We Got the Shocking Answers
Gisele Bundchen Is Staying Active
Gisele Bündchen Shares Candid Instagram About 'When Life Gets Challenging': 'It Can Get Intense Out There'
kincare interview with Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks Says She Believes Getting Older Is a Privilege: 'You Want to Age, Trust Me'
Designer Vincent Garnier Pressiat walks the runway with a model during the Pressiat Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week
Halsey Makes Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Leopard-Print Outfit — See the Look!
Amanda Seyfried BTS getting ready for SAG
5 Fun Facts About Amanda Seyfried's 2023 SAG Awards Look
angela bassett beauty
How Angela Bassett Pulled Off Three Red Carpet Hair Looks in Three Days
White Lotus Star Jon Gries Addresses the Aubrey Plaza Dress Controversy from the SAG Awards
'White Lotus' Star Jon Gries Says He Warned Aubrey Plaza About Possible Wardrobe Malfunction at SAG Awards
2023 CDGA Portrait studio
Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023: Photos from PEOPLE's Portrait Studio
Angela Bassett arrives for the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett Says She Feels Most Beautiful When on the Red Carpet: 'All Eyes Are on You'
Skai Jackson x Cacharel. photographer Micaiah Carter
Skai Jackson on Becoming the Face of Cacharel's New Empowering Fragrance: 'It Makes Me Feel So Confident'
LeBron James and wife Savannah Brinson
LeBron James Leaves Flirty Comment on Wife Savannah's Sexy Instagram Pic: 'Get Your Ass Home Now'
cate blanchett
Cate Blanchett Wears Armani Privé Gown for Third Time Since 2014 (in Reworked Form!) at 2023 SAG Awards