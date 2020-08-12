Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"#WAP got me feelin some type of way," the singer captioned a red-hot Instagram photo

Christina Aguilera Shouts Out 'WAP' Music Video as She Wears Skin-Tight White Dress in Her Pool

On Monday, the singer, 39, stunned in a white rib-knit body-con dress, bright red lipstick, a silver pendent necklace and clear rim sunglasses as she took a dip in her pool. She seemingly felt empowered to post the red-hot Instagram photo after listening to the NSFW rap song, which celebrates female sexuality.

“#WAP got me feelin some type of way 💦” Aguilera captioned the photo.

The “Beautiful” singer posted more snaps wearing the same skin-tight dress on Tuesday — this time looking even more glamorous, posing on a pink pool float in a wide-brimmed straw hat and holding a wine glass.

"Cheers 🥂💋 Drop your favorite summertime emoji below!" the singer wrote alongside the series of photos.

Aguilera's fans and followers showed support for her risqué posts in the comment section.

"Omg legend," one follower said. A second person added, "Maxim 2002 vibez."

While a third appreciated her "WAP" shoutout, writing, "Queen 👑 supporting other queens. Gotta love and respect that ❤️❤️"

And Aguilera isn't the only celeb who joined the "WAP" craze after the video dropped last Friday.

"Who did this? 😩😭😍," the Oscar winner captioned the clever edit on social media, which put her face on Jenner's body as she struts down a zig-zag hallway in a cheetah print getup midway through the music video.

Davis also shared another meme that caught her eye, an edit of the music video that showed her How to Get Away with Murder character, Annalise Keating, dancing in one of the mansion doors that Cardi and Megan open in the video.

"💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 #HowToGetAwayWithWAP," Davis captioned the clip on Twitter. Cardi couldn't have been more excited that the actress showed love for "WAP," tweeting back at her, "I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know."

In addition to Davis, other Hollywood stars including Halle Berry, had some fun with the new song — the mom of two joking that she had to hide from her kids (son Maceo-Robert, 6½, and daughter Nahla Ariela, 12) to listen to the raunchy single.

"Me running to blast #WAP in the car so the kids can't hear. @theestallion @iamcardib," tweeted Berry, 53, including a clip of the two rappers running away from the camera in one funny moment from the music video.

Over the weekend, Cardi defended her inclusion of Jenner in the music video as fans created a Change.org petition to edit the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star out of it. "WAP" also features cameos from Normani, Sukihana, Rosalía and Mulatto.

Cardi wrote in the since-deleted tweets that the former Fifth Harmony singer was given "the best part of the song," adding that it wasn't "about race."

"Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f----- ass off!Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?" the rapper continued. "The best part of the song is the beat &hook it what makes you want to shake your ass."