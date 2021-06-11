Christina Aguilera Rocks Black Latex Look During Performance for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Grand Opening

Christina Aguilera was dressed to impress as she helped kick off a weekend-long set of celebrations for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Christina Aguilera performs during the Unstoppable Weekend grand opening celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Christina Aguilera is serving looks!

On Thursday evening, the 40-year-old singer gave a rousing performance at the opening night of a weekend-long set of celebrations hosted by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Sporting a skin-tight black latex top, the "Beautiful" crooner paired the look with a matching headscarf, jeans, as well as a trio of belts across her stomach, all of which featured metal studs on them.

For the set, Aguilera performed an array of classic tracks - including her hits like "Fighter" and "Dirrty."

Prior to her performance, the mother of two teased her arrival in Sin City with a series of photographs that showed her in a more toned-down ensemble. "It's about time for my arrival 💋 see you tonight, vegas @virginhotelslv," Aguilera wrote alongside the post, referencing a lyric from "Dirrty."

Christina Aguilera performs during the Unstoppable Weekend grand opening celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for ABA

Aguilera's performance marked the start of a weekend of events hosted by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to celebrate their grand opening. Flo Rida and DJ Mix Master Mike also made appearances during the Thursday night show.

"We have been working diligently to bring world-class performances to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and we cannot wait to celebrate this monumental grand opening weekend and welcome back entertainment to Las Vegas with performances by such exceptional artists," Gary Scott, Chief Operating Officer of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, said in a prior statement.

